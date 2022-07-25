Trump Bashes PGA Tour Ahead of Hosting LIV Golf Event

Former President Donald Trump is fired up to have current PGA Tour players make the switch to LIV Golf after the longtime organization moved its 2022 Championship away from Trump National amid the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The 45th president took to his Truth Social site that the jump would provide players with greater prize earnings and more job security.

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote last week.

"If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rant comes as Trump is set to host LIV Golf's third event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. from July 29-31.

The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series was introduced on June 9 and vowed to provide players with more money and a more efficient schedule.