Sovereignty is the latest winner of horse racing's ultimate competition.

The 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs featured a muddy track amid soggy weather, but it still played out as a clean race.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Betting favorite Journalism looked to be on the way for the win on the final turn, but Sovereignty rivaled Journalism's pace before easily pulling away before the finish line.

So, who is Sovereignty and who jockeyed him to the win? Here's everything to know:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What breed is Sovereignty?

Sovereignty is a bay colt.

How old is Sovereignty?

Sovereignty is three years old.

Who is Sovereignty's jockey?

Junior Alvarado, 38, of Venezuela is Sovereignty's trainer. The 2025 Derby win marked Alvarado's first, which came in front of his family watching on.

Who is Sovereignty's trainer?

Sovereignty is trained by the 71-year-old Wiiliam Mott. Mott, a 71-year-old South Dakotan, has won the 2010 Belmont Stakes and 2019 Kentucky Derby. The 2019 Derby was also the last wet track at Churchill Downs, making it deja vu for Mott.

Who owns the horse Sovereignty?

Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin.

How much does Sovereignty win?

Sovereignty collected $3.1 million out of the $5 million purse for winning the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Will Sovereignty compete in the Preakness Stakes?

Sovereignty now has the chance at winning the Triple Crown, last achieved by Justify in 2018. He'll need to race at the Preakness Stakes on May 17 next, but the team will assess Sovereignty in the race's aftermath to make a final call on his status going forward.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is less than a week away. Join us as we delve into the rich history and fascinating details behind one of the most historic horse races.