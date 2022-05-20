Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Preakness Stakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They’re off to the races!

The 2022 Triple Crown season went off with a bang as Rich Strike became the second biggest underdog in Kentucky Derby history to win the run for the roses. The madness continues on Saturday as the field meets in Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes.

The second jewel of the Triple Crown will pit established favorites Epicenter and Simplification against newcomers like Early Voting, who opted to sit out of the Kentucky Derby. A notable absence -- Rich Strike himself, the darling of the 2022 season -- will not make the trip to Baltimore. While that effectively ends the bid for the Triple Crown, the Preakness is shaping up to be an event full of entertainment and intrigue.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 147th edition of the Preakness Stakes:

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second jewel of the Triple Crown and one of the premier annual horse racing events. With millions of viewers tuning in every year, it is the second-most watched race behind only the Kentucky Derby.

Traditionally held on the third Saturday of May, the Preakness Stakes is distinct in culture and competition.

Clocking in at 1 3/16 miles -- 1/16 mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby -- it is the shortest of the Triple Crown races, favoring speed and strength. The Preakness is also considerably more exclusive, featuring a maximum 14 horses.

The biggest change to the weekend program is the premier of Preakness Live, an immersive cultural experience highlighting music, art and culinary stars. Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill and The Chainsmokers are just a few of the celebrities expected to perform during the two-day event.

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes have long called Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., home.

Nicknamed “Old Hilltop” after a small incline in the infield frequented by trainers and spectators alike, the course is celebrating its 152nd year of horse racing. The hill has since been leveled, but the name stuck and became an integral part of the event’s legacy.

Pimlico Race Course is named after the surrounding neighborhood, Pimlico, located approximately seven miles outside of downtown Baltimore.

When is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 21st with a post time of 7:01 p.m. ET.

What is the streaming schedule for the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is a weekend affair.

Coverage begins on Friday with the Black-Eyed Susan, a Grade 2 race set for 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. CNBC will then kick off Saturday’s program at 2 p.m. ET with a series of early races before switching over to the flagship trio of NBC, Peacock and Universo for the main attraction at 4 p.m. ET.

Will Rich Strike race at the Preakness Stakes?

The Triple Crown will remain a club of 13 for the time being.

Reed and Dawson shocked fans last week when they announced Rich Strike would not compete at the Preakness Stakes, instead opting to rest him in anticipation of the Belmont Stakes on June 11th.

This marks the first time since 1985 that a healthy Kentucky Derby winner has sat out the Preakness Stakes when Spend a Buck elected to run the Jersey Derby instead.

What comes after the Preakness Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The third and final jewel of the Triple Crown measures a mile and a half, the longest of the series.

While the Triple Crown is out of the question, the Belmont Stakes -- the longest of the three races -- still presents a unique challenge as a display of both speed and endurance. Historically, 38 horses entered the Belmont Stakes with two jewels under their belt, but only 13 managed to capture that third and final victory.

How can you watch the Preakness Stakes?

NBC is the exclusive home to all your Preakness Stakes coverage. In addition to being aired live on NBC, the race will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the odds at the Preakness Stakes?

Inspired by the fortunate few who enjoyed a nice payout after backing Rich Strike? Take another shot at your luck.

Here are the odds, according to ESPN, of all the horses in the 2022 Preakness Stakes as listed by their post number:

1. Simplification (6-1)

2. Creative Minister (10-1)

3. Fenwick (50-1)

4. Secret Oath (9-2)

5. Early Voting (7-2)

6. Happy Jack (30-1)

7. Armagnac (12-1)

8. Epicenter (6-5)

9. Skippylongstocking (20-1)