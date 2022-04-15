Tom Hanks Joined by Wilson for First Pitch at Guardians' Home Opener

Tom Hanks joined by Wilson for first pitch at Giants-Guardians game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Cleveland Guardians brought star power for their home opener.

The team made its first regular season appearance at Progressive Field with its new name on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. To celebrate the occasion, Tom Hanks was on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hanks wasn’t alone, though. He trotted out to the mound with his “Cast Away” co-star, Wilson. Before Hanks made his pitch, the world’s most famous volleyball showed a mind of its own:

Accompanied by a rather uncooperative Wilson, @tomhanks delivers the ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tbmkcwqHuH — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 15, 2022

Wilson rolled off the mound and all over the infield. It even moved in front of Hanks as he finally made his toss to Larry Doby Jr., whose father was the second player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Hanks has been a Cleveland baseball fan since the 1970s, when he was a member of the city’s Great Lakes Theater Festival. He even helped usher in a new era by narrating the video that introduced the Guardians name back in July.

Thanks to Wilson’s theatrics, Hanks’ first pitch joined a league of its own.