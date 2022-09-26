nfl

Tom Brady Stars in Week 4 Sunday Night Football Promo Featuring Neil Young's ‘Old Man'

It's a perfect symbolization of the Brady-Mahomes duel

By Sanjesh Singh

Brady stars in Week 4 SNF promo featuring Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were.

Those aren’t just the lyrics to Neil Young’s “Old Man” song from 1972 – it’s the promo NBC is using as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. 

American artist Beck covers Young’s song in the 30-second promo to hype the contest.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brady, 45, is featured in spliced images with Mahomes as the two have gone head-to-head on five different thrilling occasions since 2018.

“Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were,” sings Beck from the song’s chorus, a perfect ode to Brady’s stacked resume and Mahomes’ ascension. 

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

nfl 1 hour ago

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: New Week, More Confusion Across League

nfl May 12

NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022: How to Watch Marquee Matchups on NBC

Brady has the 3-2 edge over Mahomes following the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, the most lopsided of the matchups. 

In the last frame that combines both quarterbacks, Mahomes is shown walking up to Brady following the Chiefs’ defeat and telling him, “Hey, you’re a legend, man.”

Brady responds with: “Keep in touch.”

As the two prepare for the sixth installment of their head-to-head meetings, the question remains: Can Mahomes knot up their record at 3-3? Or will the old man win?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nflTom Bradysunday night football
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us