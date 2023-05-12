Tom Brady

Tom Brady in 'Deep Discussions' to Buy Raiders Ownership Stake, Per Report

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly is eyeing an ownership stake in a second Las Vegas franchise

By Darren Hartwell

USA TODAY Sports

Report: Brady in 'deep discussions' to buy ownership stake in Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How's this for a plot twist: Tom Brady becomes Josh McDaniels' boss.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is in "deep discussions" to purchase a limited ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported Thursday night.

Brady and the Raiders have been talking "for weeks" and could reach a resolution soon, per Wickersham and Schefter. Brady also owns a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which is principally owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

While Brady buying a stake in the Raiders -- who are loaded with former Patriots such as general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers -- would be a fascinating development, Brady's investment in the team would be "passive," Wickersham and Schefter report.

Brady would not play any role in football operations if the deal went through, and still would be allowed to pursue his broadcast career with FOX, who signed him to a 10-year, $ 375 million contract to be their lead NFL analyst starting in 2024.

Even if Brady purchases a small stake, however, there would be a rich irony in the retired QB "owning" part of the Raiders, whom he defeated in the infamous "Tuck Rule" game during the 2001 postseason en route to his first Super Bowl title.

Brady also pursued an ownership stake with another former rival, the Miami Dolphins, in 2021 and 2022, but negotiations fell through after Miami violated the NFL's tampering policy.

