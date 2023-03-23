Tom Brady

Tom Brady Becomes Part-Owner of WNBA Franchise

This isn't Brady's first foray into the team ownership business

By Eric Mullin

Tom Brady has joined the reigning champions.

No, not the Kansas City Chiefs.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired a minority ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, majority owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday.

The percentage of the team that Brady purchased was not disclosed.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said in a release. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

The news comes a month after the 45-year-old Brady announced he was retiring "for good" from the NFL, ending a legendary 23-year career.

This isn't Brady's first foray into the team ownership business. He's also part of an ownership group for an expansion Major League Pickleball team.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games -- they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, purchased the Aces from MGM Resorts International in January 2021. Under first-year head coach Becky Hammon, the Aces captured the franchise's first championship in 2022.

