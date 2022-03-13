Tom Brady Coming Back for 23rd NFL Season: ‘Unfinished Business'

After all the speculation, it turns out Tom Brady isn't officially retired.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the National Football League, the QB announced on his Twitter account Sunday evening that he has unfinished business and is coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady said he has spent the past six weeks or so reflecting on his decision and came to realize he still belongs on the field.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," Brady wrote.

Brady credited his teammates and family with making this decision a reality, noting he has unfinished business and is ready to go.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," he said. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

The Buccaneers were quick to post their own tweet with Brady's signature line, later sharing Brady's tweet announcing his return, writing, "Tampa Tom is BACK."

