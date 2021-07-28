Simone Biles will not compete in the women’s individual all-around final, meaning another gymnast will have to step up and take her place in Thursday’s event.

Who will replace Simone Biles?

While no one athlete can be expected to match the recent dominance of Simone Biles, the reigning gold medal winner for the individual all-around and the favorite after Sunday’s qualifier, the U.S. will get to turn to another top-ranked competitor in the event: 21-year-old Jade Carey.

Carey, who finished ninth overall in women's qualifying Monday, did not initially make the 24-athlete all-round finals due to International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) rules limiting each country to two competitors. She posted the third-highest score for Team USA, behind Biles and Sunisa Lee.

With Biles pulling out of the event, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday that Carey will fill in, granting her a chance to win a medal at her first Olympics.

Jade Carey competing in first Olympics in Tokyo

Carey was technically the first gymnast to qualify for the U.S., carving a new path laid out by the FIG following the Rio Olympics in 2016. The federation cut team competition from five to four members for the Tokyo Games and opened up new individual spots, which athletes who are not on a country team could clinch without being chosen by their nation's selection committee.

She skipped the 2018 World Championships to stay eligible for the spot, and her success in four Apparatus World Cup Series competitions between 2018 and 2019 mathematically guaranteed her a bid.

After some speculation that she would forgo the automatic qualification to try for a spot on the U.S. team, which would allow her to compete in both individual and team events, she announced in June she would accept the individual spot.

What has Jade Carey achieved in Gymnastics?

Her decision ultimately also allowed the U.S. to bring six gymnasts to Tokyo: the four-person team of Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, who won the silver medal in the team all-around on Tuesday, and MyKayla Skinner, who was picked by the U.S. gymnastics selection committee after the June trials.

While Carey couldn't compete in the team event, she still has an impressive resume to vie for a podium finish.

She earned a total of seven medals at world championships from 2018 to 2020, including six golds.

Her strengths are vault and floor exercise, for which she won two gold medals each at the Baku and Doha World Cups in 2019. Earlier this week, she qualified for both final events in the Olympics, posting the second-highest vault score, 15.166, and the third-highest score in floor, at 14.100.

How old is Jade Carey?

Carey was born on May 27, 2000 and is 21 years old.

Who are Jade Carey’s parents?

Most parents won't get to watch their kids compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus rules, but Brian Carey, Jade's dad, is an exception — he is also her coach.

She trains under her father Brian at the Arizona Sunrays gym, also located in Phoenix.

“My parents owned a gym when I was born so I was always in the gym playing,” Carey told NBC Olympics. “My parents have been very influential. They were both gymnasts when they were kids and are both coaches now.”

Brian Carey was a key figure in his daughter's decision to take the individual spot, though he says he left it up to her.

“Ultimаtely, it wаs going to be her decision,” he told azCentral. "But, in аny cаse, I wаs hoping she'd tаke thаt spot.

Carey's mother, Danielle Mitchell-Greenberg, also a former gymnast, has been keeping in close tough with her daughter, too.

"I talked to Jade after the competition and she said, 'I guess today was a good day to have the best day ever!' said told PEOPLE.

Where is Jade Carey from?

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Carey deferred a 2017 enrollment at Oregon State to train for the Tokyo Olympics.

TV and streaming info to watch Carey and Team USA Gymnastics in the Individual All-Around on NBC

Carey and Lee will represent the U.S. in the individual women's all-around on Thursday, July 29 at 6:50 a.m. ET. Watch the live stream HERE.