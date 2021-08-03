Simone Biles

Watch Simone Biles' Bronze Medal Performance on Balance Beam

The Team USA gymnastics star won a bronze medal in her Tokyo comeback

By Kelley Ekert

Simone Biles competes on beam
Simone Biles returned to the gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Tuesday to participate in the women's balance beam finals.

As usual, Biles ended up on the podium.

Team USA's star gymnast earned a bronze medal with a score of 14.000. Gold and silver went to China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing with scores of 14.633 and 14.233, respectively.

Watch Biles' balance beam performance that allowed her to add another Olympic medal to her long list of achievements:

After winning a silver in the team all-around, this bronze marked the seventh Olympic medal for Biles. That number ties her with Shannon Miller for the most-ever for an American gymnast.

Fellow American gymnast Suni Lee came in fifth place with a score of 13.866.

The 2016 Olympic champion pulled out of competition a week ago to recover from the "twisties" and focus on her mental health, but returned for the balance beam final.

