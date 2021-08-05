WATCH: Philly Area Athletes' Medal-Winning Moments in Tokyo

Philadelphia-area athletes are bringing home the gold, silver and bronze from the Tokyo Olympics.

Four Olympians with ties to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and/or Delaware won gold in their events, and more took home silver and bronze. Check out these medal moments from the USWNT, track star Athing Mu, shot putter Joe Kovacs, wrestler David Taylor, swimmer Hali Flickinger and other local legends.

New Jersey's Athing Mu 🥇🥇

Trenton native Athing Mu won gold in the women's 800m at just 19 years old. Mu is a proud New Jersey resident, affirming the Garden State's superiority over New York (just check out the video above).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mu's golden Olympics wasn't over as she joined fellow New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin, legendary sprinter Allyson Felix and Delilah Muhammad to win women's 4X400m relay gold.

New Jersey's Sydney McLaughlin 🥇🥇

Before her 4x400m gold, McLaughlin took the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles, breaking her own world record. The New Jersey native ran track at Union Catholic High School.

Penn State's David Taylor 🥇

Penn State alum David Taylor took home gold in the men's freestyle wrestling 86 kg event. He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State's history.

Delaware-Born, Pennsylvania-Raised Valarie Allman 🥇

Valarie Allman won the gold in the women’s discus throw event while competing in wet conditions in Tokyo. Allman was born in Newark, Delaware, and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Penn State Alums Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington 🥇

Haleigh Washington made multiple aggressive plays as her fellow Penn State alum Micha Hancock and their Team USA women's volleyball teammates defeated Brazil to win the first-ever women's volleyball gold for the U.S.

Princeton Alum Ashleigh Johnson 🥇

It was another golden Olympics for Team USA women's water polo with Ashleigh Johnson in net. The Princeton alum celebrated her second gold after making 80 saves across seven matches. She really shined in the final against Spain.

New Jersey's Morgan Pearson 🥈

Morgan Pearson picked up a silver medal in the first-ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay. The New Vernon, New Jersey, native competed alongside three other members of Team USA.

Lehigh Valley's Joe Kovacs 🥈

Lehigh Valley native Joe Kovacs took home silver in the men's shot put competition. The two-time world champion was born in Bethlehem and raised in Nazareth.

Kovacs also won the sliver medal in Rio, but he was ready for a new one -- this time with less scratches.

“My silver medal from Rio looks pretty terrible,” the shot put silver medalist revealed after taking another medal in Tokyo.

New Jersey's Jessica Springsteen 🥈

For Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian team, these glory days will never pass them by. Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, helped the U.S. win silver during the team jumping final. The New Jersey native shared her silver with teammates McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and their horses.

NJ's Todd Frazier; Former Phillies' Anthony Gose and David Robertson 🥈

From Toms River, New Jersey, to silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Todd Frazier helped lead the U.S. baseball team -- featuring former Phillie reliever David Robertson and prospect Anthony Gose -- to a silver medal. Delaware County native Mike Scioscia managed the team.

Here is a replay of the team's gold medal game loss to Japan.

New Jersey's English Gardner 🥈

Even though she didn't run in the final, Willingboro native English Gardner still receives a silver medal for helping the women's 4x100m relay team qualify. The Eastern Regional Senior High School grad took home gold in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Pennsylvania's Hali Flickinger 🥉

Hali Flickinger of York County, Pennsylvania is bringing home two medals from the Tokyo Olympics. She won bronze in the women’s 200m butterfly and the women's 400m individual medley.

Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Alyssa Naeher, Abby Dahlkemper, and Julie Ertz 🥉

The USWNT won its first bronze medal in Tokyo after falling to Canada in the semi-finals of the women's soccer tournament.

Lloyd, and Heath are from New Jersey, Dahlkemper hails from Pennsylvania, Naeher graduated from Penn State and Ertz is married to Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lloyd, who hails from Delran, New Jersey, scored two goals, making her the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. women’s soccer team.