Watch Pamela Ware's Failed Dive That Earned Her a 0.0

Canadian diver Pamela Ware couldn't overcome a misstep on her most difficult dive of the night.
And, unfortunately for Ware, that most difficult dive of the night -- the one that caused her to misstep -- was her last effort in the qualifying round of the women's 3m springboard event earlier this week in Tokyo.
Apparently it was a lasting image for the judges, who scored Ware with a 0.0 for the dive, ending her night and her Olympics as she finished at the bottom of the table.
China's Shi Tingmao ended up winning gold in the competition with a final score of 383.5.