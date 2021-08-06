Watch Pamela Ware's Failed Dive That Earned Her a 0.0

Canadian diver Pamela Ware couldn't overcome a misstep on her most difficult dive of the night.

And, unfortunately for Ware, that most difficult dive of the night -- the one that caused her to misstep -- was her last effort in the qualifying round of the women's 3m springboard event earlier this week in Tokyo.

Apparently it was a lasting image for the judges, who scored Ware with a 0.0 for the dive, ending her night and her Olympics as she finished at the bottom of the table.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

China's Shi Tingmao ended up winning gold in the competition with a final score of 383.5.