Two Americans Heading to Olympic Sport Climbing Finals

Colin Duffy shocked the climbing world in March 2020 when he clinched the final spot on Team USA's inaugural sport climbing team by winning the IFSC Pan American Championships.

The 17-year-old — one of Team USA's youngest Olympians — followed that performance up with another strong showing at the sport's Olympic debut Tuesday.

Duffy posted the third-best qualifying score, ranking sixth in speed, fifth in bouldering and second in lead. France's Mickael Mawem celebrated his 31st birthday by finishing first in the qualifier. Japan's Narasaki Tomoa, the favorite, finished second.

Another American also qualified for the men's final, which will begin at 4:30 am. ET on Thursday. Nathaniel Coleman took the final spot with an eighth place finish, ranking 10th in speed, 11th in bouldering and fifth in lead.

Viewers can live stream the final on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, karate will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics with baseball and softball making a one-time return.