Canada's Andre De Grasse Wins 200m, Allyson Felix Makes 400m Final

Canada Andre de Grasse won the gold medal in the men's 200m final Wednesday crossing the finish line in 19.62 seconds, a new national record.

Kenneth Bednarek finished second to win the silver medal, setting a new personal best of 19.68 seconds. Noah Lyles, who entered the race as the gold medal favorite took the bronze medal in third, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton finished fourth.

For de Grasse, he redeems himself after finishing second to Usain Bolt at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the women's 400m American legend Allyson Felix, competing in her fifth Olympic Games clinched her spot in the women's 400m final. Felix can make U.S. Olympic history by tying or breaking Carl Lewis’ record for the most medals won by an American track and field athlete (10).

Allyson Felix Advances to Women's 400m Final

Allyson Felix will attempt to win another medal in the women's 400m final. The 35-year-old mother finished second in her heat to automatically qualify for the race. Felix crossed the finish line in 49.89 seconds.

She is already proving to everyone that age is just a number, finishing first in the third heat of Round 1 on Monday in 50.84 seconds.

Quanera Hayes started off strong in the first heat of the semifinals but tired out over the last 250 meters. She finished with a time of 49.81 seconds. American Madeline Jonathas finished fourth in the second heat with a time of 50.51 seconds.

Courtney Frerichs wins silver in Women's Steeplechase

Courtney Frerichs made history for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team, winning silver in the women's steeplechase Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

After taking the lead for most of the race, Frerichs was passed on the final lap by Uganda's Peruth Chemutai. Chemutai became the first woman from Uganda to win an Olympic medal.

Frerichs finished in 9:04.79, just over three seconds behind Uganda’s Peruth Chemuta (9:01.45), who won the first gold medal by a Ugandan woman in Olympic history. Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng won bronze in 9:05.39.

Frerichs adds ‘Olympian medalist’ to her list of athletic titles, which includes the 2016 NCAA Champion in the 3000m steeplechase and a World Championship silver medalist.

American Valerie Constien finished in 12th, and reigning Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn finished 14th after falling on the final water jump.