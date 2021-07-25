Top Golfer Jon Rahm Forced to Withdraw From Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test

For the second time in the last two months, Jon Rahm has been forced to withdraw from a major event after testing positive for COVID-19.

The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world will not participate in the Olympics after testing positive before arriving in Tokyo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

World Number 1 Jon Rahm has been forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.



Everyone at the European Tour wishes Jon a speedy recovery.#Olympics #Golf pic.twitter.com/auWpsFic2i — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 25, 2021

Rahm, who was set to represent Spain, previously tested positive for the virus in early June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament while holding a six-stroke lead entering the final round. He went on to win the U.S. Open just over two weeks later.

Rahm will not be replaced on the team, with the International Golf Federation releasing a statement saying there is not enough time to find a replacement and comply with necessary health protocols. Spain will be represented soley by Adri Arnaus.

Rahm wsn't the only big-name golfer to be forced to withdraw from the Olympics.

It was announced on Saturday that the United States will be without Bryson DeChambeau, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The No. 6 ranked golfer, and winner of the 2020 U.S. Open, will be replaced by Patrick Reed on Team USA.