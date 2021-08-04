Tokyo Updates: USWNT Brings Home Bronze; Nageotte Vaults To Gold

Team USA once again increased its lead on the medal count board on Day 13. The United States Women's National Team won the bronze medal over Australia, and Katie Nageotte won gold in the women's pole vault. Team USA's Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, and Nelly Korda took the lead in the women's Olympic golf tournament.

Scroll down to get live updates of everything happening on Day 13 of the Games:

Rapinoe, Lloyd Help USWNT To Bronze

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals as the U.S. beat Australia for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA allowed two own goals, and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch ultimately let in three goals on nine shots. However, the U.S. held on for victory for its first-ever Olympic bronze medal.

Katie Nageotte Wins Gold in Pole Vault

Katie Nageotte cleared 4.90m in women's pole vault to win gold. She becomes the third woman in U.S. Olympic history to win gold in the event.

ROC athlete Anzhelika Sidorova won silver, and Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won bronze.

Catch up on more from Tokyo below:

France To Face U.S. in Basketball Final After Beating Slovenia

France knocked off Luka Doncic and Team Slovenia, 90-89, in the semifinals of men's basketball. France will head to the finals to face Team USA, while Slovenia will compete for the bronze medal against Australia.

Klemen Prepelic finished with 17 points but had a shot blocked in the final seconds that would've won the game. Mike Tobey finished with a team high 23 points, and Doncic became the first player to score a triple-double in the Olympics since LeBron James did in 2012. Doncic had 16 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds in the tightly contested loss.

France is undefeated heading into the finals and has previously beat the U.S. in the opening game of the Olympics, 83-76. Team USA will be out for revenge with a gold medal on the line when the two face off Sunday.

Nathaniel Coleman Wins Silver in Inaugural Sport Climbing Event

American Nathaniel Coleman took the silver medal in the first ever sport climbing competition in Olympics history.

Coleman finished with 30.00 total points to finish second. In sport climbing, the lower the points, the better, so Coleman finished two points behind Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain who had 28.00 to win gold.

Austria’s Jakob Schubert won the bronze with 35.00 points.

USA Baseball Beats South Korea to Make Gold Medal Game

The U.S. baseball team will have a chance at a gold medal and revenge after defeating South Korea in the semifinal.

Japan (4-0), the only team to defeat Team USA (4-1), awaits in the gold medal game after the U.S. handled South Korea 7-2.

The bottom of the order led the U.S. to victory in the semifinal, as the final four hitters in the lineup went 5 for 14 with four RBIs.

Helen Maroulis Takes Bronze in Women’s Freestyle 57kg Wrestling

American wrestler Helen Maroulis won the bronze medal in her matchup against Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan in the women’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

Maroulis handled Boldsaikhan with ease, winning 11-0 by racking up 10 points on takedowns.

The native of Huntington Beach, California won the gold medal in the event in 2016, where she was the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal.

American David Taylor Wins 86kg Wrestling Gold

David Taylor defeated Iranian Hassan Yazdani to win the 86kg freestyle wresting gold.

Taylor earned the nickname "Magic Man" in college at Penn State because he could pull out epic, comeback victories, and the Olympics was no different. He fought back from down 2-0 early in the match and then pulled out a victory at 3-2 in the final 20 seconds to defeat the reigning gold medalist Yazdani 4-3.

American Thomas Gilman Wins Bronze in 57kg Wrestling

Thomas Gilman defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 to win a bronze medal in his first Olympic Games. He also beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-1 in the repechage for a total of 20-2 in repechage matches.

He entered the repechage after losing to the eventual gold medalist and world champion Zaur Uguev.

Carli Lloyd Becomes U.S. Women's Soccer Team's All-Time Leading Scorer

Carli Lloyd is now the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. women’s soccer team.

The second goal of the game by the 39-year-old Lloyd gave the U.S. a 4-1 second-half lead over Australia in the bronze medal game. It was her 10th Olympic goal, breaking the previous record held by Abby Wambach.

The U.S. leads 4-2 midway through the second half.

American Wrestler Gable Steveson Moves onto Gold Medal Match

Gable Steveson won his semifinal match against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia 5-0 to advance to the final of the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

The American has yet to surrender a point at the Games, previously beating Kyrgyzstan Aiaal Lazarev 10-0 and Turkey’s Taha Akgul 8-0.

He will face Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the gold medal match on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6:32 a.m. ET.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Leads Australia at the Half of Bronze Medal Game

The USWNT is one half away from returning to the Olympic medal podium.

Megan Rapinoe scored two early goals and Carli Lloyd added another late in the half to send the U.S. into the break with a 3-1 lead over Australia in the bronze

medal game.

The U.S. had seven shots on goal while limiting Australia to two in the half.

US Men's Basketball Team Defeats Australia to Advance to Gold Medal Game

The U.S. men's basketball team is one victory away from a fourth straight gold medal.

After trailing by 15 points in the first half, the U.S. settled down defensively and came back for a 97-78 win over Australia in the semifinals on Thursday.

The U.S. outscored Australia 32-10 in the third quarter to take a comfortable lead. Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 23 points and Devin Booker added 20.

Team USA advances to the gold medal game on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET against the winner of France and Slovenia.

U.S. Women’s Water Polo Beats ROC to Advance to Gold Medal Match

The U.S. women’s water polo team rallied from a three-point deficit to trounce the Russian Olympic Committee in a 15-11 victory.

With that win, Team USA moves to the gold-medal match and will face either Spain or Hungary, who face each other in the second semifinal at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Gold medalists in London 2012 and Rio 2016, Team USA were on the verge of crashing out before the final until a late rally helped them over the line. With just over five minutes left, Aria Fischer put the US ahead 12-11. From there, Alys Williams and Madeline Musselman ensured the win with three more points between them.

The win was partly thanks to three points from captain Maggie Steffens. Steffens is the all-time leading Olympic scorer in the sport.

The US fell to Hungary in the preliminary rounds 10-9, ending an unbeaten run of 12 Olympic games.

Chinese Diver Scores Two Perfect Dives to Win Gold

China’s Quan Hongchan scored two perfect dives in the women’s 10m platform on her way to a gold medal.

The 14-year-old scored a 96.00 on her inward 3 1/2 somersaults, armstand back double somersault 1 1/2 twists and back 2 1/2 somersaults 1 1/2 twists. She finished with a total score of 466.20, setting a new Olympic record

China’s Chen Yuxi took silver and Australia’s Melissa Wu won bronze.

American Delaney Schnell finished fifth in the event.

Nelly Korda Holds Four-Stroke Lead in Women’s Golf After Round 2

American golfer Nelly Korda was sensational in Round 2 of the women’s golf tournament, shooting 9-under par on the day as she is now in first place at 13-under halfway through the tournament.

Korda holds a six-stroke lead heading into Round 3. Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen are in a tie for second with India’s Aditi Ashok, all at 9-under par.

Korda was extremely close to shooting a 59 in the round, an incredible feat in the world of golf. She needed a birdie to hit the mark, but she tripped up on the 18th hole with a double bogey.

Americans Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang are both tied for 11th, shooting 4-under par through 36 holes.

USA's Duke Ragan Gets Silver in Featherweight Boxing

American featherweight boxer Duke Ragan lost the gold medal bout in a close match, 3-2, to ROC’s Albert Batyrgaziev.

Two judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Ragan, while two had the fight 29-28 for Batyrgaziev and the other had it 30-27 in favor of the Russian.

USA's Scantling Sits in Fifth in Men's Decathlon

Team USA's Garrett Scantling finished tonight's men’s decathlon in fifth place. Scantling has a total of 7026.

Canadian Damian Warner leads the event with a total of 7490 points. No Canadian has ever finished higher than third in the event.

Fellow American Steven Bastian is in 11th place with a total of 6760 points.

The decathlon continues at 6:15 a.m. ET.

US Men’s Basketball Trails Australia at Halftime of Semifinal

The U.S. men’s basketball team trails Australia by three at halftime of the semifinal matchup, 45-42.

Team USA ended the half on a 16-4 run to chip into what had been a 15-point deficit. Australia shot 7-for-15 from 3-point range to build its first-half lead.

Kevin Durant had 15 first-half points to lead the U.S., which went 2-for-13 from deep.

Cory Juneau Earns Bronze Medal in Men's Park Skateboarding Final

Team USA's Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the first-ever Olympic men's park skateboarding final with a score of 84.13.

Australia's Keegan Palmer took home the gold medal with a score of 95.83, and Brazil's Pedro Barros won silver.

US BMX Rider Connor Fields Leaving Tokyo Hospital After Last Week’s Crash

Connor Fields, a BMX racer who suffered a head injury in a serious crash during a semifinal event on July 30, was set to leave a Tokyo hospital on Thursday.

“I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working!” Fields shared on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, in reply to a message from USA Cycling sharing that he was “on the road to recovery.”

I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working! https://t.co/QwNRwFqF80 — Connor Fields (@connorfields11) August 4, 2021

Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash, doctors found, and for most of the past week has been recovering at Tokyo’s St. Luke’s International Hospital.

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, Chief Medical Officer for the USOPC, announced that Fields would be leaving Japan to “return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.”

The crash occurred on the opening lap of the 28-year-old’s qualifying heat. He was second in a tight pack of riders when his front wheel caught the back of the leader, France’s Romain Mahieu, and Fields crashed headfirst into the ground.

Team USA Wins Gold, Silver in Men's Shot Put

American throwers Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs won the gold and silver medals in men's shot put, respectively.

Crouser's best throw was an Olympic record 23.30 meters and Kovacs was 22.65.

New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won the bronze medal.

Nevin Harrison Wins Gold in Women's Canoe Single 200m Sprint

American Nevin Harrison took home the first Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe single 200m sprint at just 19 years old.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe placed second for the silver medal and Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan earned the bronze medal.

Harrison, a two-time World champion, was favorited to win the canoe single 200m event in Tokyo. During heats on Tuesday night, Harrison set an Olympic record when she finished in 44.938 seconds in her heat. She also won her semifinals heat on Wednesday.

Grant Holloway Wins Silver in Men's 110m Hurdles

Team USA's Grant Holloway took home the silver medal in the men's 110m hurdles final on Wednesday night with a time of 13.09.

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won the gold medal and Ronald Levy earned bronze.

United States Doesn't Advance in Men's 4x100m Relay

The United States did not advance in the men's 4x100m relay. Team USA, which included Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley and Cravon Gillespie, finished sixth in Heat 2 (eighth overall) with a time of 38.10.

The U.S. men's team hasn't medaled in the 4x100m relay since earning silver in 2004.

Canada placed third overall with a time of 37.92, which will give Andre De Grasse a shot at a third medal at Tokyo.

Team USA Advances in Women's 4x100m Relay

The U.S. advanced in the women's 4x100m relay, finishing second overall with a time of 41.90. Team USA, which comprised of Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of Team Jamaica -- despite Shericka Jackson nipping on their heels in the last leg.

The heats were missing the star power of Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning women's 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

They will be on the track in the final, which will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

April Ross and Alix Klineman Advance to Gold Medal Match

Team USA beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman are advancing to the gold medal match with a semifinals win over Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich.

The duo beat Switzerland 21-12 in the first set and 21-11 in the second.

Ross and Klineman will face Australia in the gold medal match on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Doesn't Medal in Men's 10km Marathon Swim

Jordan Wilimovsky from the United States didn't medal in the men's 10km open water marathon swim on Wednesday.

Germany's Florian Wellbrock took the gold medal with a time of 1:48:33.7. Wellbrock also won the bronze medal in the men's 1500m freestyle swim last weekend.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won the silver medal and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri earned the bronze.

Wilimovsky came in tenth place with a time of 1:51:40.2.

United States Has 79 Medals Heading Into Day 13

As the Tokyo Olympics enters Day 13 of competition, Team USA has a total of 79 medals -- still the most at the Games.

The American athletes have won 25 gold medals, 31 silver and 23 bronze.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 70 medals (32 gold), followed by the ROC with 53, Great Britain with 48 and Japan with 40.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Face Switzerland in Beach Volleyball Semifinals

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich in the semifinals of the women's beach volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

The American duo, rightfully nicknamed the "A-team," is 5-0 in Tokyo and has only dropped one set in the entire tournament. The duo beat Germany in straight sets to reach the semifinal game against Switzerland, who narrowly beat out Brazil in the quarterfinals.

A win for Klineman and Ross would place them in the gold medal match against either Australia or Latvia.

The match begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Women's Olympic Golf Tournament Continues

The second round of the women's golf tournament begins in Tokyo on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

After Round 1, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom is on top of the leaderboard by one stroke, while Nelly Korda from the United States and India's Aditi Ashok are tied for second.

Team USA's Jessica Korda tees off at 7:03 p.m. ET, followed by Danielle Kang at 7:41 p.m., Nelly Korda at 9:14 p.m. and Lexi Thompson at 9:25 p.m.

American Track Star Grant Holloway Runs For Gold in 110m Hurdles

Two American athletes will race in the men's 110m hurdles final on Wednesday night -- Grant Holloway and Devon Allen.

Holloway and Allen both won their semifinal races, with times of 13.13 and 13.18, respectively. Jamaica's Ronald Levy won the other semifinal with a 13.23.

The 110m hurdles final is set for 10:55 p.m. ET.