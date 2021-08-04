More records were broken and inaugural medals won for Team USA on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics. David Taylor defeated longtime rival Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran for gold in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling, while Katie Nageotte overcame a slow start to become the third American woman to win gold in pole vault.

Carli Lloyd became the USWNT's all-time leading scorer, netting her sixth and seventh Olympic goal to help Team USA bring home bronze against Australia. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Coleman took home Team USA's first medal in sports climbing, taking silver for the team.

By the diving boards, 14-year-old Quan Hongchan stunned audiences when the teenager pulled off two perfect dives, scoring seven 10s for two of them. She missed three perfect dives by .5 points.

See the top moments from the thirteenth day of competitions out of Tokyo.

