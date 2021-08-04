More records were broken and inaugural medals won for Team USA on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics. David Taylor defeated longtime rival Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran for gold in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling, while Katie Nageotte overcame a slow start to become the third American woman to win gold in pole vault.
Carli Lloyd became the USWNT's all-time leading scorer, netting her sixth and seventh Olympic goal to help Team USA bring home bronze against Australia. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Coleman took home Team USA's first medal in sports climbing, taking silver for the team.
By the diving boards, 14-year-old Quan Hongchan stunned audiences when the teenager pulled off two perfect dives, scoring seven 10s for two of them. She missed three perfect dives by .5 points.
See the top moments from the thirteenth day of competitions out of Tokyo.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
(1 of 24) Katie Nageotte of Team USA competes in the Women's Pole Vault Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Nageotte won gold in the category, becoming the
third American woman to win gold in pole vault
.
Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
(3 of 24) David Morris Taylor III of Team United States celebrates his victory over Hassan Yazdanicharati of Team Iran during the Men's Freestyle 86kg Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on Aug. 5, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Taylor won gold against longtime rival Yazdanicharati.
Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS via Getty Images
Fernando Vergar/AP
(5 of 24) United States' Carli Lloyd, right, celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia during the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan.
Lloyd became the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. Women's National Team
in the Olympics, scoring nine Olympic goals within her career and tying with Abby Wambach's record.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
(6 of 24) USA's forward Carli Lloyd, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's bronze medal football match between Australia and the United States at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima city, Ibaraki prefecture on Aug. 5, 2021.
The USWNT took home bronze after defeating Australia 4-3.
Jeff Roberson/Getty Images
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
(8 of 24) Silver medalist Grant Holloway of Team USA celebrates winning silver for the Men's 110m Hurdles Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 5, 2021.
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
(9 of 24) Team USA's Thomas Gilman celebrates his victory against Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi in their men's freestyle 57kg wrestling bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on Aug. 5, 2021.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
(10 of 24) Czech Republic's Adam Sebastian Helcelet reacts after winning the men's decathlon 110m hurdles during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 5, 2021.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
(11 of 24) Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes in the Men's Shot Put Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Crouser would go on to win gold.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
(12 of 24) Joe Kovacs of Team United States competes in the Men's Shot Put Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Kovacs would go on to win silver.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
(13 of 24) Gold medalist Hongchan Quan of Team China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's 10m Platform Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Quan, 14, scored two perfect dives for her gold medal.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
(14 of 24) Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica
finishes first ahead
of Grant Holloway of Team United States in the Men's 110m Hurdles Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
(15 of 24) Cory Juneau of Team United States competes during the Men's Park Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Juneau would go on to win bronze.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
(17 of 24) Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester of Team United States celebrates victory after her fight agaisnt Olga Khoroshavtseva of Team ROC during the Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on Aug. 5, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
(18 of 24) Aiaal Lazarev of Team Kyrgyzstan competes against Gable Dan Stevenson of Team United States during the Men's Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on Aug. 5, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
(19 of 24) April Ross, center, of the United States, hits a shot as teammate Alix Klineman, right, watches while Joana Heidrich, of Switzerland, defends during a women's beach volleyball semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
The United States would go on to defeat Switzerland
to advance to the finals.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
(20 of 24) Delaney Schnell of Team United States competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Harry How/Getty Images
(21 of 24) Sakura Kokumai of Team United States competes during the Women’s Karate Kata Elimination Round on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on Aug. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Matt York/AP
(22 of 24) Jessica Korda, of the United States, watches her tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
(23 of 24) Garrett Scantling of Team United States looks up during the Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles heats on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
David Ramos/Getty Images
(24 of 24) Karel Tilga of Team Estonia, Zachery Ziemek of Team United States and Lindon Victor of Team Grenada compete in the Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles heats on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.