Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC The Best Gymnastics Photos From the Tokyo Olympics Published August 3, 2021 • Updated on August 3, 2021 at 10:44 pm 28 photos 1/28 IONEL Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images The United State's Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 3, 2021. 2/28 AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Simone Biles, of the United States, smiles as Tang Xijing, of China, left, embraces teammate Guan Chenchen after the latter won the gold medal on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Biles won the bronze medal. 3/28 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Tang Xijing, of China, reacts after competing in the women’s artistic gymnastics balance beam final at the 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 4/28 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Guan Chenchen, of China, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 5/28 AP Photo/Ashley Landis Guan Chenchen, of China, wins the gold medal as she performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 6/28 LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images The United State’s Sunisa Lee competes in the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 3, 2021. 7/28 AP Photo/Ashley Landis Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 8/28 AP Photo/Morry Gash Simone Biles, of the United States, sits on the mat next to coach Cecile Landi during the warm up prior to the artistic gymnastics balance beam final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 9/28 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Lukas Dauser, of Germany, finishes on the parallel bars during the artistic gymnastics men’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 10/28 LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images The United State’s Samuel Mikulak competes in the artistic gymnastics men’s parallel bars final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021. 11/28 AP Photo/Ashley Landis Jennifer Gadirova, of Britain, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 12/28 Adam Pretty/Getty Images Jade Carey of Team United States looks on after winning the Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 13/28 Adam Pretty/Getty Images Jade Carey of Team United States reacts after competing during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 14/28 Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Jade Carey of the USA competes at the Women’s Floor Exercise Final at the Gymnastics on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 15/28 Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Mykayla Skinner of Team United States competes in the Women’s Vault Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 16/28 Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Mykayla Skinner of Team USA competes in the Women’s Vault Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 17/28 AP Photo/Ashley Landis Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 18/28 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Sunisa Lee, of the United States, reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final at the 2020 Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 19/28 Wally Skalij /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) The United State’s Sunisa Lee reacts to winning the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. 20/28 AP Photo/Morry Gash Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 21/28 LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images Team USA (silver), team Russia (gold) and team Great Britain (bronze) pose during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on July 27, 2021. 22/28 Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images Lilia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Vladislava Urazova (L-R) of the ROC team react after winning the women’s artistic gymnastics team all-around event at the 2020 Olympic Games, at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. 23/28 Simone Biles, of the United States, leaves a medical station during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 24/28 Ashley Landis/AP Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles says she wasn’t in right ‘headspace’ to compete and withdrew from gymnastics team final to protect herself. 25/28 Gregory Bull/AP Simone Biles, of the United States, lands from the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. 26/28 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Russian Olympic Committee’s artistic gymnastics men’s team, from right, Denis Abliazin, right, Nikita Nagornyy, David Belyavskiy and Artur Dalaloyan celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 27/28 AP Photo/Ashley Landis Sun Wei, of China, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastic men’s team final at the 2020 Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo. 28/28 AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Kazuma Kaya, of Japan, performs on the rings during the men’s artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. This article tagged under: gymnasticsSimone Bilessuni leeJade Careyphotos More Photo Galleries Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos Photos: Dixie Wildfire Becomes Second Largest in California History LOOK: Philly Area Olympians in Action at Tokyo Olympics Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in Bucks County, Northeast Philly and South Jersey