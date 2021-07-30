"Saturday Night Live" "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che is under fire after posting jokes about Olympian Simone Biles.

On Thursday, Che posted several things on his Instagram stories account, all of which have since been deleted.

Why did Simone Biles withdraw from events at the Tokyo Olympics?

Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team final and the individual all-around events earlier this week, to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced.

What did Michael Che say about Simone Biles?

Che wrote, "Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles. "I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head."

Then, Che, 38, posted a joke someone shared with him about former U.S. women's national gymnastics team doctor and convicted sex offender, Larry Nassar.

It said Nassar "understands Simone Biles more than anyone" because "he too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure."

Che reacted to it by saying it was "absolutely tasteless" but then rated it a "9/10."

Biles is one of a long list of gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, who say they were molested by Nassar.

"I am not afraid to tell my story anymore," Biles wrote on her social media accounts in 2018. " I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

Michael Che deletes Instagram stories with jokes about Simone Biles

After deleting the posts, Che later claimed his Instagram account was hacked.

He posted another Instagram story to explain.

"maaannnn, I got hacked today. cant believe they got me. yall kno i only do jokes about whites and cops," Che posted on his Instagram story, which has since been deleted. "s'all good now. i changed my password and everything…anyway, ya'll heard about dababy tho…? thats crazy..iight. see yall at church. imma get there early."

This story has since been deleted, too.

Managers and publicists for Che have not responded to requests for comment Friday.

Representatives for NBC and "SNL," where Che is co-head writer, also haven't return requests for comment.

Events Biles Can Still Compete in at Tokyo Olympics

On Sunday, Aug. 1, the women compete in uneven bars and vault. Biles qualified for both events. If she still competes, she's favored to win vault. In fact, if she performs the Yurchenko double pike vault, it will be the fifth skill named after Biles.

Then on Monday, it's on to the floor exercise for the female Olympic gymnasts. This is the event Biles is reigning Olympic and World Champion.

The final event for the women is on Tuesday when they will compete on the balance beam. Biles won a bronze medal for the beam in Rio in 2016.

In a statement from USA Gymnastics, they said Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she'll compete in next week's individual events.