Simone Biles Trained For Beam Finals in This Quiet Japanese Gym

Simone Biles made a triumphant return to win bronze in the beam finals on Tuesday morning.

But how did she ready herself to compete again after missing a week of action at the Tokyo Olympics due to the "twisties?"

Her prep work was actually done in a gym at Juntendo University, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Biles trained in private for several days at the university located in a Tokyo suburb as she worked to overcome the twisties.

On Wednesday, the seven-time Olympic medalist posted a message on Twitter thanking Juntendo for giving her access to the gym.

"I'll forever be thankful for [Juntendo] for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back," Biles wrote. "The Japanese are some of, if not the sweetest people I've ever met.

Biles said she first started experiencing the twisties the morning after the preliminaries, which took place on July 25. She pulled out of the all-around team final on July 27 after her first vault attempt.

“I had no idea where I was in the air, you can literally see it in my eyes in pictures, I was petrified,” Biles said in an interview with "TODAY" co-host Hoda Kotb. “I had no idea where I was about land, on - my head, my face, my legs, my arms - I had no idea where I was...and I was really afraid I was going to hurt myself.”

Biles then withdrew from the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor finals before returning for the beam finals.

With her bronze medal, Biles tied Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever among American gymnasts with seven.