Sifan Hassan Wins 10,000m Gold at Tokyo Olympics; Three Americans in Top 15

Sifan Hassan may not hold the world record in the women's 10,000m, but she now has the gold medal.

Hassan in June set the 10,000m world record only to have it topped by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey. The two were leading the pack for a majority of the 10,000m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, until Hassan pulled away in the final turn to capture the gold medal for the Netherlands with a time of 29:55.32.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain also passed Gidey to take silver with a time of 29:56.18. Giddy won bronze in 30:01.72.

In June, Hassan clocked a world record time of 29:06.82. That record stood for all of two days as Gidey topped it with a time of 29:01.03.

Three Americans finished in the top 15 of the 10,000m. Emily Sisson took 11th with a time of 31:09.58, Karissa Schweizer finished 13 with a time of 31:19.96 and Alicia Monson placed 14th in 31:21.36.