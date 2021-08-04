USA's Nelly Korda Holds Four-Stroke Lead in Women's Golf After Round 2

American golfer Nelly Korda was sensational in Round 2 of the women’s golf tournament, shooting 9-under par on the day as she is now in first place at 13-under halfway through the tournament.

Have yourself a day, @NellyKorda! 🇺🇸



9 birdies. 🐦

1 eagle. 🦅

62 round.



She leads the field by four strokes after two rounds at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/mMYKG8Ofgb — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 5, 2021

Korda came into the second round one stroke behind Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, but her round not just put her in front, but gave her a four-stroke lead on the competition. She shot nine birdies and an eagle in her second round.

The 2021 Women’s PGA Champion was extremely close to shooting a 59 in the round, an incredible feat in the world of golf. She needed a birdie on 18 to hit the mark, but she tripped up on the final hole with a double bogey.

Behind Korda, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen are in a tie for second with India’s Aditi Ashok, all at 9-under par. After a 3-under par outing, Sagstrom now sits in fourth at 8-under.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The biggest highlight of the day, outside of Korda, was Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, who shot a hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨



Morocco's Maha Haddioui with a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the #TokyoOlympics.



📺 @GolfChannel

💻 https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/cPxJwM922l — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Americans Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang are both tied for 11th, shooting 4-under par through 36 holes.