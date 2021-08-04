Women's golf

USA's Nelly Korda Holds Four-Stroke Lead in Women's Golf After Round 2

Korda was one birdie away from scoring a 59 before double-bogeying on 18

By James Pollard, Fallon Oeser and Bryan Murphy

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American golfer Nelly Korda was sensational in Round 2 of the women’s golf tournament, shooting 9-under par on the day as she is now in first place at 13-under halfway through the tournament. 

Korda came into the second round one stroke behind Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, but her round not just put her in front, but gave her a four-stroke lead on the competition. She shot nine birdies and an eagle in her second round. 

The 2021 Women’s PGA Champion was extremely close to shooting a 59 in the round, an incredible feat in the world of golf. She needed a birdie on 18 to hit the mark, but she tripped up on the final hole with a double bogey. 

Behind Korda, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen are in a tie for second with India’s Aditi Ashok, all at 9-under par. After a 3-under par outing, Sagstrom now sits in fourth at 8-under. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The biggest highlight of the day, outside of Korda, was Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, who shot a hole-in-one on the seventh hole. 

Americans Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang are both tied for 11th, shooting 4-under par through 36 holes. 

This article tagged under:

Women's golfTokyo OlympicsNelly KordaJessica Kordalexi thompson
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us