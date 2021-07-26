taekwondo

Paige McPherson Loses Bronze Medal Bout to Egypt's Hedaya Wahba

The American taekwondo competitor fell short of her second career Olympic bronze

By Max Molski

Paige McPherson fell short in the bronze medal contest of the women's 67kg taekwondo tournament on Monday. Egypt's Hedaya Wahba came out on top with a 17-6 win. McPherson led 5-4 heading into the third round, but Wahba dominated the final round by a 14-1 score.

McPherson, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, was competiting in her third Olympics. Wahba, on the other hand, took home her second career Olympic medal after claiming a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American's road to the bronze medal bout included wins over Azerbaijan's Farida Azizova and Turkey's Nur Tatar and a semifinal loss to Croatia's Matea Jelic.

