Dressel, Finke Look for More Medals on Last Night of Olympic Swimming

In the final night of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics, the Americans look to add to their 26 medals – eight gold, nine silver and nine bronze. The U.S. swim team won’t be able to match its 33 medals from Rio in 2016. But with medals from young first-time Olympians like Lydia Jacoby and Regan Smith, plus veterans like Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky proving their dominance, Team USA has had a strong performance in Tokyo.

beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET

Men’s 50m freestyle, 9:30 p.m. ET

Dressel, who has four gold medals in these Games and six in his career, has the opportunity to add two more on Friday night, beginning with the men’s 50m freestyle. He was the top performer in the semifinals at 21.42 seconds. Michael Andrew of the U.S. also qualified for the final.

Women’s 50m freestyle, 9:37 p.m. ET

Abbey Weitzeil will be going for her second medal in Tokyo and first individual after contributing to the American bronze medal in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. She was the fourth-fastest qualifier at 24.19 behind leader Emma McKeon of Australia, who won gold in the women’s 100m freestyle and 4x100 free relay.

Men’s 1500m freestyle, 9:44 p.m. ET

Bobby Finke had the second-best qualifying time behind Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine. Finke pulled off one of the most thrilling finishes of the week when he won the 800m freestyle.

Women’s 4x100 medley relay, 10:15 p.m.

The American women have won this event 10 times, including the last two. They qualified in second place, just one-hundredth behind Canada’s 3:55.17, setting up a potentially close race between the U.S., Canada and third-place-qualifier Australia. The U.S. set the world record of 3:50.40 at the 2019 World Championships.

Men’s 4x100m medley relay, 10:36 p.m. ET

Every time the Americans have entered this event, they have won, racking up 14 golds. The Australians won in 1980 when the U.S. boycotted the Moscow Games.

Though the U.S. only had the seventh-fastest time in the heats, the swimmers in the final – who should include Dressel – are expecting to win again. Italy qualified first, followed by China and Australia.