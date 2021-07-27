The United States retained its spot atop the medal throne at the Tokyo Olympics through Day 12 of competition.

Team USA medal count

Team USA has the lead at the 2020 Tokyo Games with 79 overall medals -- 25 gold medals, 31 silver and 23 bronze.

The women of Team USA have won 51 medals, which is more than double the medals of the men at 23. American women also have 14 golds compared to the men's 11.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Medal counts for other countries

China, which has 70 medals overall, is in second in the medal count entering Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. China leads all countries with 32 gold medals.

The host country, Japan, stands in fifth with 40 medals overall but has the third-most golds with 21.

ROC is third with a total medal count of 53.

Great Britain is in fourth place with 48 medals and 15 golds.

The United States' gold medal total looks to grow on Day 13. Team USA sits in second in gold medal count, trailing China, with 25.