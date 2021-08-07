track and field

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen Sets Olympic Record in Wild 1500m Final

Six runners beat the previous Olympic record on Saturday

By Max Molski

Cole Hocker beat the previous Olympic record in the men's 1500m on Saturday.

And finished in sixth place.

The 20-year-old American was part of a crazy final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium that featured six runners shattering the previous Olympics mark to beat.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen took home gold with a 3:28.32 mark, beating Kenyan Abel Kipsang's Olympic record (3:31.65) set at Thursday's semifinals. Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya earned silver with a 3:29.01 time and Great Britain's Josh Kerr followed with a 3:29.05 mark for bronze.

Kipsing finished fourth on Saturday with a time of 3:29.56 and Spain's Adel Mechaal placed fifth at 3:30.77.

For reference, American Matthew Centrowitz won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a time of 3:50.00. That time would have trailed the last-place finisher of Saturday's final, Spain's Ignacio Fontes, by over 11 seconds.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's world record mark of 3:26.00 from 1998 still stands.

