Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen Sets Olympic Record in Wild 1500m Final

Cole Hocker beat the previous Olympic record in the men's 1500m on Saturday.
And finished in sixth place.
The 20-year-old American was part of a crazy final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium that featured six runners shattering the previous Olympics mark to beat.
Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen took home gold with a 3:28.32 mark, beating Kenyan Abel Kipsang's Olympic record (3:31.65) set at Thursday's semifinals. Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya earned silver with a 3:29.01 time and Great Britain's Josh Kerr followed with a 3:29.05 mark for bronze.
Kipsing finished fourth on Saturday with a time of 3:29.56 and Spain's Adel Mechaal placed fifth at 3:30.77.
For reference, American Matthew Centrowitz won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a time of 3:50.00. That time would have trailed the last-place finisher of Saturday's final, Spain's Ignacio Fontes, by over 11 seconds.
Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's world record mark of 3:26.00 from 1998 still stands.