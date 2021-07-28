Lilly King, Chase Kalisz Among Team USA Swimmers Competing in Qualifying Heats

The United States will be getting back in the pool Wednesday morning with qualifiers for five different events.

Up first is the women’s 100m freestyle, where the United States won’t have reigning gold medalist Simone Manuel competing after failing to qualify in the event before the Olympics. Instead, it will be Abby Weitzeil and Erika Brown representing the red, white and blue for 100m freestyle. Both Weitzeil and Brown were a part of the quartet that won bronze in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford will be competing in the men’s 200m backstroke heats. Murphy won the bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke on Monday. This is the first and only event Mefford will compete in.

After that are the heats for the women’s 200m breaststroke, which will feature American swimmers Lilly King and Annie Lazor. King took bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke with the sensational swim from Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby upsetting the reigning gold medalist for the gold this year.

Competing in the men’s 200m individual medley will be Chase Kalisz and Michael Andrew for the United States. Kalisz scored the U.S. its first gold medal of the Olympics, winning the men’s 200m individual medley.

Finally, rounding the swimming events for today is the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. The U.S. has the group of Arabella Sims, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin and Brooke Forde competing in this event.

All the action from the Olympics pools can be streamed here.