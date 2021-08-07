equestrian

Laura Kraut Becomes Oldest American Woman to Win Olympic Medal Since 1904

The equestrian competitor took home silver in the team jumping event

By Max Molski

Laura Kraut jumped into rare territory on Saturday.

The American equestrian competitor, along with teammates Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward, won a silver medal as part of the United States' team jumping squad during Saturday's final. The result made Kraut, 55, the oldest American woman to earn an Olympic medal in 117 years.

The U.S. and Sweden finished tied atop the leaderboard with eight faults after the first three groups. All three riders from each team then competed in a jump off, with the fewest faults and a potential tiebreaker of fastest combined team score determining the gold medal winner.

Kraut and her horse, Baloutinue, gave Team USA the edge with a clear round and time of 41.33 seconds. Sweden chipped away at the deficit with its final two riders and overtook the U.S. in its last run.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
In the team jumping final on Saturday, Team USA clinched silver and Sweden won gold.

Kraut is now a two-time Olympic medalist. She also earned a gold medal in the team jumping event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Team USA Aug 8

The Torch Is Out: Full Recap of the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA Aug 7

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

She still has a long way to go if she wants to become the oldest Olympic medalist of all time. That distinction is held by Sweden shooter Oscar Swahn, who won a silver medal in the running deer double-shot team event at 72 years old.

This article tagged under:

equestrianLaura Kraut
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us