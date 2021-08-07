Team USA Wrestler Kyle Snyder Takes Silver in Final Against ROC

American wrestler Kyle Snyder lost 6-3 to Russian Olympic Committee's Abdulrashid Sadulaev in a battle of Olympic champions on Saturday for the men's freestyle 97kg title.

It's an Olympic SILVER for Kyle Snyder in the men's wrestling 97kg class. 🥈#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/MeCD5WNrcl — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

At 20 years old, Snyder won the 97kg title at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The feat made the Ohio State Buckeye the youngest wrestler to ever win an NCAA championship, world championship and Olympic title in the same year.

Snyder breezed past Turkey's Suleyman Karadeniz, Canada's Jordan Steen and Italy's Abraham Conyedo in his first three matches, winning by a combined 23-2 score.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder fact checks his Wikipedia page before Tokyo 2020.

Sadulaev won the men's freestyle 86kg title in Rio and moved up a weight class for Tokyo. The Russian has did not concede a point through his first three matchups in the 97kg tournament this week.