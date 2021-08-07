wrestling

Team USA Wrestler Kyle Snyder Takes Silver in Final Against ROC

The American battled ROC's Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the 97kg final

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American wrestler Kyle Snyder lost 6-3 to Russian Olympic Committee's Abdulrashid Sadulaev in a battle of Olympic champions on Saturday for the men's freestyle 97kg title.

At 20 years old, Snyder won the 97kg title at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The feat made the Ohio State Buckeye the youngest wrestler to ever win an NCAA championship, world championship and Olympic title in the same year.

Snyder breezed past Turkey's Suleyman Karadeniz, Canada's Jordan Steen and Italy's Abraham Conyedo in his first three matches, winning by a combined 23-2 score.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder fact checks his Wikipedia page before Tokyo 2020.

Sadulaev won the men's freestyle 86kg title in Rio and moved up a weight class for Tokyo. The Russian has did not concede a point through his first three matchups in the 97kg tournament this week.

This article tagged under:

wrestlingkyle snyder
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us