Team USA's Galen Rupp Finishes Eighth in Men's Marathon, Kipchoge Wins Gold

He is one of just three men to win back-to-back gold medals in the men's Olympic marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming just the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon gold medals.

The Kenyan holds the current world record (2:01:39) and became the first runner to ever record a sub-two hour marathon in a non-competition race.

Team USA's Galen Rupp finished eighth with a time of 2:11:41, despite being an American favorite to medal at Tokyo. Rupp returned for his fourth Olympic Games but only his second as a marathoner.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver with a time of 2:09:58 and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze.