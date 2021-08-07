Marathon

Team USA's Galen Rupp Finishes Eighth in Men's Marathon, Kipchoge Wins Gold

Eliud Kipchoge makes history in the men's marathon while Rupp finishes eighth

By Fallon Oeser

Eliud Kipchoge has made marathon history by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, cruising to a time of 2:08:38.

He is one of just three men to win back-to-back gold medals in the men's Olympic marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming just the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon gold medals.

The Kenyan holds the current world record (2:01:39) and became the first runner to ever record a sub-two hour marathon in a non-competition race.

Team USA's Galen Rupp finished eighth with a time of 2:11:41, despite being an American favorite to medal at Tokyo. Rupp returned for his fourth Olympic Games but only his second as a marathoner.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver with a time of 2:09:58 and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze.

