Team USA's Galen Rupp Finishes Eighth in Men's Marathon, Kipchoge Wins Gold

Eliud Kipchoge has made marathon history by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, cruising to a time of 2:08:38.
He is one of just three men to win back-to-back gold medals in the men's Olympic marathon.
The Kenyan holds the current world record (2:01:39) and became the first runner to ever record a sub-two hour marathon in a non-competition race.
Team USA's Galen Rupp finished eighth with a time of 2:11:41, despite being an American favorite to medal at Tokyo. Rupp returned for his fourth Olympic Games but only his second as a marathoner.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed silver with a time of 2:09:58 and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze.