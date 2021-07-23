‘It's Surreal': Philly's Kristen Thomas, Olympic Rugby Player, on Opening Ceremony

If there's ever a moment that your first Olympics hits you like a ton of bricks, it's when you are all dressed up and walking in the Opening Ceremony.

That's what Philadelphian and Olympian Kristen Thomas said on Instagram about her walk with Team USA.

"After watching so many Olympic opening ceremonies it was surreal to walk in one!!" Thomas said on Instagram.

Thomas is a Philly native who attended John W. Hallahan Girls High School, where she was an All-Catholic League hurdler and jumper.

It was in college at the University of Central Florida where she fell in love with rugby. Now, she's one of Team USA's co-captains and heading to the Olympics with significant world experience.

She'll play when the women take on Japan Thursday, July 29, at 5 a.m. EST.