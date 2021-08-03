How to Re-Watch Simone Biles' Balance Beam Finals Performance

Simone Biles captured her seventh Olympic medal on the balance beam early Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

NBC will re-air Biles' performance on the balance beam in primetime Tuesday night as part of its primetime telecast.

How can I watch Simone Biles in women’s balance beam tonight?

To watch Biles' return to competition in balance beam and the rest of the Tokyo Olympic gymnastics events, tune in to NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

She competed third in the women's individual balance beam final. Teammate Suni Lee competed fourth and did not medal in the competition.

Can I watch Simone Biles compete in the balance beam final for free?

You can't stream the remaining Olympic gymnastic events for free, but you can steam Peacock's Olympics programming for free. With a free account, you'll have access to:

Event highlights

Tokyo NOW Channel's four original shows covering the Tokyo Olympics

Peacock Original Olympic documentaries, series and specials

Five dedicated Olympic Channels

FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now and Sling TV are other streaming services you can use to watch the Olympics without cable. They carry NBC's networks and provide free trials for users.

Who is competing for Team USA in balance beam?

Biles finished seventh in qualifiers with a 14.066, while Lee finished third at 14.200 — meaning they will both have a chance to earn a medal in the final women's gymnastics' event.

Will Simone Biles compete in any other Olympics events?

After qualifying for every possible event women's gymnastics offers — an achievement she didn't even reach in her record-shattering 2016 Olympics — Biles had gradually withdrawn from every other event before balance beam.

Since balance beam is the final event in the women's gymnastics lineup this year, this will be her last opportunity to win an individual medal in Tokyo. She earned a silver medal as part of the U.S. team's all-around performance.

In Sunday's vault, Mykayla Skinner — who initially wasn't anticipating having a chance to compete in the event — took advantage of Biles' absence, stepping in and winning a silver medal for the U.S. team.

U.S. gymnasts are still winning medals without the marquee name Simone Biles. NBCLX Storyteller Chase Cain, who is covering the Olympic Games from Tokyo, talks about the USA gymnastics team and how athletes are winning medals while supporting and relating to the pressure Biles said she is feeling.