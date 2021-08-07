Closing Ceremony

Watch the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics ended Sunday with the Closing Ceremony

By Mike Gavin

The Olympic flag is raised alongside the Japanese flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Games have been played, medals have been awarded and history has been made.

The Tokyo Olympics, a two-week global competition played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been completed.   

Over the past 17 days, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominated in the water, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner stepped up to the mat for Simone Biles, Allyson Felix became the most decorated American Olympian ever on the track, and Americans won gold in men's basketball, women's beach volleyball and more.

Here's where to watch the closing ceremony, which took place earlier in the day, in prime time. 

When will the Closing Ceremony be televised?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With all 339 medal events completed across 41 sports, the Closing Ceremony took place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. It was streamed live, and will be televised by NBC in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. 

NBC Olympics’ commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony from Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Team USA Aug 8

The Torch Is Out: Full Recap of the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA Aug 7

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

The broadcast will be preceded by a “Tokyo Gold” wrap-up show at 7 p.m. ET. 

Where can I stream the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

If you're looking to watch on a mobile device, the ceremony will stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

Team USA put on a show at the Tokyo Olympics, but these seven stars shined brightest.

This article tagged under:

Closing CeremonyTokyo OlympicsJapanmedal countHow to watch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us