The Games have been played, medals have been awarded and history has been made.

The Tokyo Olympics, a two-week global competition played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been completed.

Over the past 17 days, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominated in the water, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner stepped up to the mat for Simone Biles, Allyson Felix became the most decorated American Olympian ever on the track, and Americans won gold in men's basketball, women's beach volleyball and more.

Here's where to watch the closing ceremony, which took place earlier in the day, in prime time.

When will the Closing Ceremony be televised?

With all 339 medal events completed across 41 sports, the Closing Ceremony took place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. It was streamed live, and will be televised by NBC in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Olympics’ commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony from Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony

The broadcast will be preceded by a “Tokyo Gold” wrap-up show at 7 p.m. ET.

Where can I stream the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

If you're looking to watch on a mobile device, the ceremony will stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

