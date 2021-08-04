Cory Juneau Wins Bronze in Men's Park Skateboarding

American Cory Juneau, 22, won bronze in the first-ever men’s Olympic park skateboarding final on Wednesday night.

Juneau, the world’s No. 2 ranked park skateboarder, finished with a score of 84.13.

Keegan Palmer of Australia won gold with a score of 95.83. Pedro Barros of Brazil posted an 86.14 score to win silver.

Brazil’s Luiz Francisco nearly knocked Juneau out of a medal position with the final run of the night, but came up just short with a score of 83.14.

Team USA entered the event with three of the top five ranked park skateboarders in the world, but only Juneau was able to advance to the final.

Zion Wright, the No. 5 ranked skater, and Heimana Reynolds, the No. 1 ranked skater, finished the preliminary round in 11th (67.21 score) and 13th (63.09 score) respectively.

Juneau secured the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 73.0 on his final run, just barely edging out Spain’s Danny Leon (72.24).

Juneau joins Jagger Eaton as the two Americans who medaled in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. Eaton claimed bronze in the men’s street event.

Host nation Japan won the most golds (3) and overall medals (5) in skateboarding. Brazil finished with the second most medals (3) and the U.S. had the third most. Great Britain and Australia won one medal each.