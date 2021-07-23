From Philly to Tokyo: Perry Baker Goes From Eagles' Prospect to Rugby Star

Two-time Team USA rugby Olympian Perry Baker is on his way to Tokyo to represent Team USA in Men’s Rugby Sevens.

Before he was a rugby star, Baker's journey took him to the Philadelphia Eagles' roster.

Here's a look at his Philly to Tokyo story.

Education

Baker attended Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida, before attending and graduating from Fairmont State University located in Fairmount, West Virginia, back in 2010.

Baker played collegiate football while attending Fairmont State University before he joined the NFL as a prospect with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brief Stint With Philadelphia Eagles

Baker went undrafted, but was signed by the Eagles. His NFL career was cut short before he had a chance to fly due to a knee injury, his Team USA profile says.

Family Life

Baker is the son of Dallas Baker and Lolita McGraw and has one brother named Dallas.

Both Baker’s brother and uncle played in the NFL.

Baker now lives in the San Diego area where he holds rugby camps for youths.

Records

Named World Rugby’s Rookie of the year in the 2014-15 campaign and with well over 200 tries in Men’s Rugby Sevens, Baker ranks first among Americans and ranks in the Top 10 among all the players in the world.

These accomplishments earned Baker the established title as one of the best rugby sevens players in the world.

Coach

Mike Friday coaches the U.S Men’s Rugby Sevens team.

Sponsorships

Baker is sponsored by doTerra, Medallia, Kor Shorts, Bose, Dude Products, Golden Eagles U.S. Rugby, Tiger Rugby and USA Rugby.

Teammates

Baker will be playing for the U.S. Men’s Rugby Sevens Team along with 11 other starters.

The U.S. Men's Rugby Sevens Team competes against Kenya, July 26 at 11:30 a.m. JST in Tokyo (July 25 10:30 p.m. EDT)