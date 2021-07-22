Equestrian Phillip Dutton played in his first Olympic Games before many members of Team USA were even born. Now he's competing in his seventh Olympics at 57 years old.

He is set to become the oldest U.S. Olympian since 2008. Dutton competes in eventing, which is known as the supreme test of total horsemanship and combines dressage, cross-country and jumping.

Dutton represented Australia in his first few Games before switching to represent the United States. He now lives and trains with his family outside of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Roots

Dutton moved to the United States in 1991 to train and prepare for the 1996 Olympics. He became an American citizen in 2006 and changed his competitive nationality to compete for the United States.

Dutton and his wife, Evie, live in West Grove where they own, manage and train at True Prospect Farm.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Predictions

The U.S. Eventing Olympic Team is riding for gold, but it won't be easy due to a new Olympic format.

“I don’t think any of us are taking for granted the enormity of what we’ve got coming up in Tokyo. One, the competition is going to be very stiff and then the new format which is three on a team," Dutton told the U.S. Eventing Team following training.

Medals

Dutton won the individual bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. He also won the team gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Records

Dutton won the team gold medal in the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games and the 2007 Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games. He won the individual silver medal in the 2007 Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games.

Dutton was also the leading rider in the 2005 FEI World Rider Rankings and the leading rider in the United States for 13 years (1998, 2000-2010, 2012).

Family Life

The Duttons live in West Grove with his wife, stepdaughter Lee Lee and twin daughters Mary and Olivia.

Education

Dutton attended Newington College in Sydney where he studied and continued riding. He later attended Agricultural College.

Coach

Erik Duvander is the U.S. Eventing Team coach.

Sponsorships

Dutton's sponsors include Antares, Ariat, Charles Owen, Cosequin, EcoGold, EquiFit, FLAIR, Horseware Ireland, Majyk Equipe, National Bank of Malvern, RevitaVet, Shapley’s, SmartPak, SSG Gloves, Tack Butter, Triple Crown, VIP Equestrian and VoxxLife.

Teammates

Boyd Martin and Doug Payne will compete alongside Dutton for the United States..