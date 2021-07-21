From Philly to Tokyo: Marquis Dendy Competes After Injury Sidelined Him in Rio

Wilmington's Marquis Dendy is off to compete in the Olympics -- for real, this time.

In 2016, the Track and Field star from Delaware was named to the U.S. Olympic Team but had to withdraw just days before the Games due to a lower right leg injury. Now, he's ready to compete in the long jump and make the First State proud.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here's a look at the 28-year-old's journey from Wilmington to Tokyo.

Delaware Roots

Dendy was born in Wilmington and attended Middletown High School in Middletown. He is part of a small group of Delawareans competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Predictions

Dendy, who experts considered a favorite in 2016, has a chance at gold in Tokyo. His father, Mark Dendy, said Dendy has become a lot more disciplined since his injury and is ready to capture the gold medal.

The Men's long jump final is on Monday, Aug. 2 at 10:20 a.m. JST (9:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 1).

Records

Dendy won the bronze medal in the 2018 world championship after winning gold in 2016.

He placed second in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Oregon.

Family Life

Dendy is the son of Mark and Dionee Dendy, and brother to Maiya and Micaiah. Dendy's parents and his future wife will be cheering him on from a watch party in Orlando with other athletes' families.

His family has a deep tradition of excellence in Track and Field, with his aunt Terri Dendy running in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Mark Dendy also participated in Track and Field and coached his son for many years.

Education

Dendy attended Middletown High School in Delaware, where he competed in Track and Field. He is the state high school outdoor record holder in both the long jump and the triple jump, as well as in the indoor triple jump.

Dendy attended college at the University of Florida where he continued his track career. He was the first student-athlete from the University of Florida to win The Bowerman Award, which is awarded to the country's top collegiate track athlete.

Coach

Dendy is currently coached by Nic Peterson, who he began his relationship with at the University of Florida. From age 8 through the end of high school, Mark Dendy was Dendy's primary coach and he still serves as a mentor to his son.

Teammates

JuVaughn Harrison and Steffin McCarter will be representing the United States alongside Dendy in the men's long jump.