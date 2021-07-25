womens skateboarding

First Women's Skateboarding Olympic Medals on the Line in Street Event

Mariah Duran, Alana Smith and Alexis Sablone will compete for Team USA

The first women's skateboarding gold medal in Olympic history is set to be awarded Monday in the street event. The preliminaries begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the finals at 11:25 p.m. ET.

American street champion Mariah Duran will be competing for Team USA, along with teammates Alana Smith and Alexis Sablone.

Aori Nishimura of Japan, and Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal, are among the favorites going into the event, which will feature four heats before the final round.

A day earlier, Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the first-ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.

The first ever skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler. American skater Jagger Eaton took bronze.

womens skateboardingTokyo OlympicsTeam USAmariah duran
