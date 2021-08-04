Canada's Andre de Grasse finally broke through and won his first Olympic gold medal after a highly-competitive men's 200m final on Wednesday morning.

De Grasse made the podium in the 100m final in Tokyo and Rio back in 2016, earning bronze in each race.

The 26-year-old claimed silver in the 200m final in 2016, and added another bronze in the 4x100m relay final. Now, de Grasse's fifth Olympic medal becomes his first gold.

Americans followed de Grasse in positions second through fourth, with Kenneth Bednarek claiming silver and Noah Lyles taking bronze. Erryon Knighton, just 17 years old, finished the race fourth.

Lyles entered the race as the gold medal favorite before coming away with bronze as his first Olympic medal. It was a three-man battle between de Grasse, Bednarek and Lyles until the Canadian edged ahead in the final meters.