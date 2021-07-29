Caeleb Dressel won his first solo Olympic medal in record-setting fashion after finishing first in the men's 100m freestyle final on Wednesday.

Dressel finished with a time of 47.02 to break the Olympic record of the event. He touched the wall ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers (47.08) to secure the victory.

With the record and his fourth Olympic gold medal in hand, video captured the moment Dressel’s family began to celebrate his historic achievement.

GOOSEBUMPS.



Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family’s reaction is EVERYTHING. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vwiYZMJ85J — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I don’t know if it’s set in yet. Right now, I’m just kind of hurting. It’s a really tough year, it’s really hard, so to have the results show up, it really came together, so I’m happy," an emotional Dressel cried during the post-race interview on NBC.

Dressel was overcome with emotion, still wiping away tears, as his teammates applauded him on his trip back to the locker room.

Caeleb Dressel was overcome with emotion after breaking an Olympic record, and that continued in the locker room as his teammates applauded him. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh

📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/uUxX8cU8YV — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Dressel previously won two gold medals from the Rio Olympic Games. He swam in the 4x100m freestyle final alongside swimming legend Michael Phelps, and the heats for the 4x100m medley relay.