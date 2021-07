After Team USA claimed gold in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel threw his newly acquired gold medal into the stands, giving it to Brooks Curry. Curry swam in the prelims and helped get the United States to the finals.

Dressel replaced Curry in the final Sunday night.

Class act from a world class athlete. But not to worry, Curry will receive his own gold medal despite swimming in the prelims. Every relay member will receive a medal regardless of what round they swim in.