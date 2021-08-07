Celebrities and fellow athletes on Friday took to Twitter to congratulate the U.S. men's basketball team following its victory over France in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the fourth consecutive gold for the U.S., marking the longest run of American dominance at an Olympics since the program won golds in each of the first seven tournaments from 1936 through 1968.

Basketball players including LeBron James and Candace Parker were among the many people to take to Twitter to congratulate the men's team for winning the gold.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gold medal for my man @JaValeMcGee !!! — andre (@andre) August 7, 2021

And that last bucket by @ZachLaVine is exactly why he needs to be in one more dunk contest 😈😈😈😂 (CONGRATSSSSSS ON THE GOLD MEDAL!!) — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) August 7, 2021

I have no words. Winning gold is an incredible experience. Watching the person you love the most in this world win a gold medal….just speechless. So proud of everything you are @Jrue_Holiday11 ♥️ — Lauren Holiday (@laurenholiday12) August 7, 2021