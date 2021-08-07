Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.

In what was the final race of her legendary Olympic career, Felix and the U.S. women's 4x400m relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu ran to gold on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet won in a time of 3:16.85, finishing comfortably ahead of silver medal winner Poland, which finished in 3:20.53. Jamaica took bronze with a time of 3:21.24.

McLaughlin led off with a leg time of 50.21 seconds, Felix followed with a time of 49.38 seconds, Muhammad then recorded a time of 48.94 seconds and Mu anchored with a team-best leg time of 48.32 to seal the gold.

It was the the 11th Olympic medal for Felix, topping the U.S. record of 10 set by Carl Lewis in 1996. Finland's Paavo Nurmi holds the record with 12 medals between 1920 to 1928.