The first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics is underway after the pageantry of the Opening Ceremony.

Team USA's biggest teams take the field with the U.S. Women's National Team looking to bounce back in soccer and the U.S. softball team looking to keep its winning streak alive.

The first medals of the games will be handed out in shooting and cycling. Medals will also be awarded in weightlifting, archery, judo, fencing and taekwondo.

It's possible that some fencers with Philadelphia-area ties take one of the medals home.

Here is what to watch on the first full day of action in Tokyo.

USWNT looks to get back on winning track

New Jersey native Carli Lloyd and the U.S. Women's National Team will look to recover from their 3-0 opening game loss to Sweden as they take on New Zealand in their second match of the group stage.

With just two group stage games left and only the top two teams from each group earning automatic qualification to the quarterfinals, the USWNT could use a three-point result after coming up empty against Sweden.

The Americans are favored over the Kiwis.

Besides Delran's Lloyd, the USWNT features fellow New Jersey native Tobin Heath, Penn State alum Alyssa Naeher, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Abby Dahlkemper and Julie Ertz - the wife of Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz.

Watch Team USA battle New Zealand live online or on TV on NBCSN starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

3x3 basketball makes Olympic debut in Tokyo

There are several new sports making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, and Friday is when you can first catch the exciting action.

The women’s 3x3 basketball tournament will tip off at 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday. The U.S. women’s team will take the floor for the first time against France on Saturday at 4:55 a.m. ET, followed by a game against Mongolia at 8 a.m. ET.

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young will make up the inaugural Team USA 3x3 roster. Young was named a replacement for Seattle Storm guard Katie Lou Samuelson, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Watch Team USA battle France live online. 3x3 basketball will be featured on TV on NBCSN (12 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET), USA 2 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. ET) and NBC10 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET).

There's a modified basketball game at Tokyo Olympics where two teams of three will face each other while shooting at the same net! The U.S. men's team failed to qualify, but you can look forward to seeing the WNBA stand-outs on the women's team.

Who will win the first gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Less than 24 hours after the Tokyo Opening Ceremony, the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded -- and it could go to Team USA.

On Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET, the women’s 10m air rifle finals will begin. Ginny Thrasher earned gold for Team USA in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where it was also the first medal event of the Games. In Tokyo, Americans Mary Tucker and Ali Weisz are strong contenders to reach the podium in their Olympic debuts.

The next medal event to commence will be the men’s road race in cycling, which begins at 10 p.m. ET. After that, medals will be awarded in weightlifting, archery, judo, fencing and taekwondo.

Watch live online, or during TV coverage on NBCSN (12 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET) or NBC10 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET).

On guard! US fencers bring Philly area flair to Olympics as medals will be awarded

Fencing competition at the Tokyo Olympics gets off to big start Thursday and Friday.

Women's Epee and Men's Sabre competitions will both take place starting at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Penn State alum Andrew Mackiewicz competes in Men's Sabre, while Princeton University alum Katharine Holmes takes on all comers in Women's Epee. Mackiewicz is a first-time Olympian, while Holmes is on her second U.S. team.

Watch the preliminary matches live online starting at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The semis and medal round matches take place starting at 5 a.m. ET Saturday, watch live online. Watch the Men's Sabre semifinals on NBCSN at 6:30 a.m.

Team USA looks to continue win streak in softball tournament

After going 2-0 to start the Olympics, the U.S. softball team will look for another win early Saturday morning. Team USA has two shutout wins under its belt, against Italy on Tuesday night and then against Canada on Wednesday evening.

Cat Osterman, who started against Italy, and Monica Abbott, who went the distance against Canada, have given up just two hits combined through two games. At the plate, Michelle Moultrie, Janie Reed and Amanda Chidester have driven in one run apiece for Team USA.

Next up for Team USA is a matchup against Mexico on Saturday. Mexico is 0-2 so far in Tokyo with a shutout loss to Canada and a 3-2 defeat against host nation Japan.

Watch live at 1:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, or stream online.