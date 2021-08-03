LOOK: Philly Area Olympians in Action at Tokyo Olympics

By Hannah Gross and NBC10 Staff

From the water to the track to the pool to the field to horseback, there are plenty of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are just some of the dramatic images of our area athletes giving it their all on the world stage. (Keep checking back as we add more athletes to the fold.)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Penn state alum David Morris Taylor III competes against Hassan Yazdanicharati of Team Iran during the men’s freestyle 86kg final.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Here Taylor poses with his medal during the Victory Ceremony.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
New Jersey native and Temple University alum Ajeé Wilson just missed out on making the women’s 800m final.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Lehigh Valley native Joe Kovacs competes in the men’s shot put final. Kovacs was born in Bethlehem and raised in Nazareth.
Here Kovacs is posing with his silver medal in the men’s shot put.
AP
Vashti Cunningham competes in the women’s high jump. Cunningham is the daughter of former Philadelphia Eagle Randall Cunningham.
Friso Gentsch/dpa via Getty Images
The Boss's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, competes with Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. Springsteen is from Colts Neck, New Jersey.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's Jennifer Brady plays a backhand during her women’s singles first round match against Camila Giorgi of Team Italy.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Voorhees, New Jersey native Tommy Paul plays a forehand during his men’s singles first round match against Aslan Karatsev of Team ROC.
Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Gettyimages
Princeton graduate Ashleigh Johnson blocks a shot during the Tokyo Olympics water polo tournament.
Morry Gash/AP
Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, native Hali Flickinger swam to bronze in both the 200m butterfly (seen above) and the 400m individual medley.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Here Flickinger is posing with silver medalist Regan Smith after the women's 200m butterfly final.
Getty Images
Nic Fink competes in the men’s 200m breaststroke semifinal. Fink is from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and currently lives in Morristown.
Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native Payton Ridenour finished fifth in the BMX racing quarterfinals.
Getty Images
New Jersey’s Jackie Dubrovich participated in women’s team and individual foil events.
Harry How/Getty Image
New Jersey’s Colton Brown defeated Raphael Schwendinger of Liechtenstein in the men’s judo 90kg elimination round of 32 before losing in the round of 16.
USWNT’s Carli Lloyd made her hometown of Delran, New Jersey, proud in the team’s 6-1 win over New Zealand.
18/46
USWNT’s Julie Ertz kicks during the Tokyo Olympics. She is married to Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end Zach Ertz.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Kristina Wagner (left) and Princeton University graduate Gevvie Stone (right) came in fifth in women's double sculls.
Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Coxswain Julian Venonsky, rower Nicholas Mead and rower Justin Best of the men's eight have roots in Chester County, and rower Austin Hack trained in Princeton, New Jersey. Team USA placed fourth in the men’s eight.
Getty Images
Jessica Thoennes, Charlotte Buck, Gia Doonan, Brooke Mooney, Olivia Coffey, Regina Salmons, Meghan Musnicki, Kristine O’Brien and Katelin Guregian compete during the women’s eight heat 2 at the Tokyo Olympics. The team trained in Princeton, New Jersey, ahead of the Games and Salmons is a University of Pennsylvania graduate.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Megan Kalmoe and Tracy Eisser compete during the women’s pair final B on day six of the Tokyo Olympics. Eisser, who is a Fair Lawn, New Jersey, native, trained with Kalmoe in Princeton.
Martin Meissner/AP
Athing Mu of Trenton wins a heat in the women’s 800-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics. Mu attended Trenton Central High School and would win gold in the event.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Mu draped herself in the red, white and blue after his historic win.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
New Jersey native and Temple University alum Ajeé Wilson just missed out on making the women’s 800m final.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
New Brunswick native Sam Mattis competes in the men’s discus throw qualification at the Tokyo Olympics. Mattis, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, now lives in Philly.
Valarie Allman took home gold in women's discus throw in her first Olympic games. Allman, who was born in Newark, Delaware, and grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is the first American woman to medal in the event since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
28/46
New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin competes in round one of the women’s 400m hurdles heats. McLaughlin graduated from Union Catholic Regional High School in 2017.
29/46
Lehigh Valley native Joe Kovacs launched the shot put into the night as he advanced to the final.
30/46
Jordan Larson, left, and Haleigh Washington, right, block a spike during the women’s volleyball preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics. Washington graduated from Penn State in 2017.
Toru Hanai/Getty Images
Penn State graduate Matthew Anderson competes against Ezequiel Palacios of Team Argentina during the men’s preliminary round – pool B volleyball.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Morgan Pearson, center, dives into the water for the start of the men’s individual triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics. Pearson is a New Vernon, New Jersey, native who attended Delbarton School in Morristown.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Villanova University graduate Summer Rappaport and other competitors dive during the Mixed Relay Triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.
Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images
Lancaster, Pennsylvania native Casey Kaufhold competed in archery.
MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
New Jersey native Tobin Heath has had some hard fought moments during the USWNT's run.
USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher attempts a save in the women's semi-final match. The Penn State graduate was injured Monday and replaced by USWNT backup Adrianna Franch. She will miss the bronze medal game.
37/46
Former Phillies prospect Anthony Gose comes in in the seventh inning during the baseball opening round Group B game between Team South Korea and Team United States. Yes, the ride in on a mitt cart.
38/46
Todd Frazier bats in the fourth inning during the baseball opening round group B game between Team South Korea and Team United States. Frazier is a Point Pleasant, New Jersey, native who won the Little League Baseball World Series with Toms River.
39/46
Mark Kolozsvary, left, and David Robertson celebrate their win after a baseball game against South Korea. Robertson used to pitch for the Phillies.
40/46
Phillip Dutton competes during the eventing individual jumping final. Dutton, who lives and trains with his family in Chester County, is the oldest U.S. Olympian.
41/46
Cochranville, Pennsylvania, resident Boyd Martin competes in the equestrian’s eventing team and individual cross country.
42/46
Penn State graduate Micha Hancock serves against Team ROC during the women’s preliminary – pool B volleyball.
43/46
Marquis Dendy competes in the men’s long jump qualification. He is part of a small group of Delawareans competing in the Olympics.
44/46
New Jersey's Jessica Springsteen rode Don Juan van de Donkhoeve over the jumps.
45/46
Maddie Musselman competes in the women's water polo match between United States and ROC. Musselman has Bucks County roots and grew up rooting for the Eagles.
46/46
New Jersey's Dagmara Wozniak during her bout against Charlotte Lembach of Team France in women’s sabre fencing team table of 16.

