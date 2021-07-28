Jade Carey and Suni Lee headline the athletes going for gold Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Tokyo. Carey enters toe women's gymnastics individual all-around final after Simone Biles withdrew herself from competition.

In the pool, star swimmer Caeleb Dressel will look to add to his golden resume. Two swimmers with ties to Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also be swimming for gold.

Indoors, some Penn State alums will look to keep it rolling in women's volleyball while New Jersey's Jackie Dubrovich looks for a medal in the team fencing competition.

Plus, men's golf gets underway.

Here are five to watch in Tokyo and how to watch the action:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, is expected to be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova should be in contention, as well.

Watch live on Peacock. You can stream full coverage starting Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Simone Biles fields questions from the media after she stopped competing before the end of the women’s team gymnastics final during the Tokyo Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal, 2 area swimmers dive in for gold

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time. Get to know Dressel here.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Pennsylvania's Hali Flickinger (already a bronze medalist at these Games) and New Jersey's Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream the races live starting around 9:30 p.m. ET.

Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel took home two gold medals from Rio in 2016. Dressel explains how his philosophy of being one with his environment helps him excel.

Team USA, featuring Penn State alums, faces Turkey in women’s volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists. Penn State alums Micah Hancock and Haleigh Washington are also on the squad.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

Watch on USA Network, or stream the match live at 8:45 a.m. ET Thursday.

Team USA women's volleyball defeated China 2-0 on Monday, and now looks to their match against Turkey on Thursday.

Lee Kiefer goes for second medal in Tokyo in team event along with Jackie Dubrovich, U.S. teammates

Lee Kiefer made history by becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in an individual foil event. Now, she’s competing for a medal in the team foil.

Kiefer is joined by New Jersey's Jackie Dubrovich, Sabrina Massialas and Nicole Ross for Team USA. The U.S. has enjoyed success in the event recently, winning the 2018 World Championships and placing second at the 2019 World Championships. The U.S. also won bronze in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Team USA will certainly be in the mix for a medal, but the Russian Olympic Committee and Italy come in as favorites. The team begins the tournament with a quarterfinals matchup against Japan at 9:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch on CNBC, or stream the fencing live. The medal matches begin around 5:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. fencer Lee Kiefer talks about the future of fencing on Team USA and her preparation for the next event on her schedule.

Men’s golf tees off in Tokyo

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are among the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament. Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch live on Golf Channel, or stream live on NBCOlympics.com.

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here is everything you need to know about the golf events in Tokyo at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.