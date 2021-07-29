5 to Watch: USWNT Looks to Advance; Local Runners Hit the Track

Carli Lloyd and the U.S. Women's National Team take on a tough Netherlands team with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

That is one of the events headlining a day of action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Some American swimmers will be going for more hardware in the pool.

Keep an eye out for Phillies connections as Team USA takes on Israel in its baseball opener and look for some local runners in heats for the women's 800m as track and field begins.

Also, there are plenty of Philly and New Jersey connections on the men's and women's eight boats as they row for gold.

Here are 5 to Watch and how to catch the action live:

USWNT, Carli Lloyd battle Netherlands in women's soccer quarterfinals

The U.S. Women's National Team snuck into the soccer quarterfinals thanks to a draw against Australia on Tuesday.

The USWNT, which placed second in Group G, knows how dangerous the quarterfinal round can be. The team fell to Sweden in the round of eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failing to medal for the first time in Olympic history. The Americans had brought home gold in all four prior Games.

The team, featuring New Jersey natives Lloyd and Tobin Heath along with Julie Ertz, has already overcome adversity in Tokyo, though. The U.S. followed up a stunning 3-0 opening defeat to Sweden with a comfortable 6-1 win over New Zealand before drawing Australia to secure a quarterfinals berth. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Lloyd and Co. turn their attention to fending elimination and on the road winning the U.S. another gold.

The Netherlands has been an offensive force in Tokyo. The Dutch women topped Group F with seven points and scored 21 goals in three games. The quarterfinal tilt kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.

Watch the game on NBCSN or Telemundo or stream live at NBColmypics.com.

The U.S. women’s soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals after tying with Australia 0-0. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin July 30.

Track and field competition gets off and running with 3 women with local ties on the track

The track and field competition in Tokyo begins with a full day of action.

The first session begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday with heats in six events: men’s high jump, men’s steeplechase, men’s discus, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 100m. JuVaughn Harrison (men’s high jump), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) are among the U.S. medal contenders who will begin their events. Also keep an eye out for Philadelphia's Ajeé Wilson and and Ireland's Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (who attended Villanova University) in the 800m heats.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET and will see the first track and field medals of the 2020 Olympics awarded. The session features women’s 5000m heats, women’s triple jump qualification, women’s shot put qualification and 4x400m mixed relay heats. Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump), Jessica Ramsey (women’s shot put), Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) and a star-studded women’s 4x400m relay team that has won six straight Olympic titles headline the Team USA participants.

The events conclude with the men’s 10,000m final. Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker will be competing for the U.S.

Watch the first session in NBC10’s primetime coverage, or stream live on NBCOlympics.com starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the second session on NBCSN, or stream live on NBC Olympics.com starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Hurdler Rai Benjamin was given the opportunity to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but a foot injury held him back. Now he is returning for Tokyo 2020, ready to compete against some of the fastest runners out there.

US opens baseball tournament against Israel, both teams feature former Phillies, prospects

Japan started off the Olympic baseball tournament with a bang on Wednesday, beating the Dominican Republic on a walk-off single. On Friday, the U.S. makes its return to the Olympic diamond for the first time since 2008, when it won the bronze medal.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. New Jersey native Todd Frazier (The so-called 'Toodfather'), Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, former Phillies prospect Anthony Gose and former Phillies reliever David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

Israel's roster features some notable ex-big leaguers in Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and former Phillie Ty Kelly. Former Phillies prospects Josh Zeid and Jeremy Bleich also play for Israel. The team is ranked No. 24 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings, while the U.S. comes in at No. 4. First pitch between the two sides is at 6 a.m. ET on Friday.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Stream live at 6 a.m. ET Friday on NBCOlympics.com.

The Team USA athlete explained what it was like to be an American flag bearer alongside Sue Bird. “It’s a symbol of liberty, a symbol of opportunity—one that my family needed and left their country for,” Alvarez said. “I was very honored to stand with that flag.”

Ryan Murphy, Lilly King among US swimmers back for more medals

Thursday night's swimming slate offers Team USA another chance to dominate the podium with finals in four events: the women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m individual medley.

Lilly King will have her sights set on gold in the women's 200m breaststroke after claiming bronze in the 100m breaststroke, an event where she owns the world record. She will be joined by fellow American Annie Lazor in the final. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is the swimmer to beat after she set an Olympic record in the event on Wednesday.

The men's 200m backstroke final will also feature two Americans in Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford. Murphy is coming off a bronze medal performance in the 100m backstroke, while Mefford looks to build on impressive swims in the heats and semifinals.

Abbey Weitzeil reached the final for the women's 100m freestyle. She already has a bronze medal in Tokyo as part of Team USA's 4x100m freestyle relay.

The last final of the session is the men's 200m IM featuring Michael Andrew, who posted the fastest time in 200m IM qualifying. Chase Kalisz, who won gold in the 400m IM, failed to qualify for the 200m IM final.

Thursday's session also includes semifinals in the men's 100m butterfly and women's 200m backstroke.

Watch live in NBC10’s primetime coverage, or stream live on NBCOlmypics.com starting at 9:30 p.m.

Lilly King can swim fast enough to get away from anyone. But why did she struggle to avoid a cat and a minotaur in a bizarre dream she had? We aren't sure either, but we animated her story.

Rowing competitions close with men’s and women’s eight finals, with plenty of locals on board

The U.S. rowing team will be seeking medals in two of the sport’s biggest races: the men’s and women’s eight finals.

The U.S. women’s eight -- which trained in Princeton, New Jersey, and features Penn alum Regina Salmons -- won the second heat with the third-fastest overall qualifying time. If the team wants to win its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will have to beat strong competitors from Romania, Canada and New Zealand. Romania set a world-best time of 5:52.99 in the repechage race, while Canada also beat the previous world-best mark in the same race. New Zealand, meanwhile, won the first heat of the event.

The U.S. men’s eight -- featuring Chester County's Justin Best, Julian Venonsky and Nick Mead, finished second in its heat and third in the repechage race. The team is looking for its first Olympic medal since 2008 and first Olympic gold since 2004. Standing in its way are Germany, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

After dealing with weather-related rescheduling earlier this week, the men’s and women’s eight finals are the last two rowing races at the Tokyo Games. The final rowing session begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday also includes finals for men’s and women’s single sculls.

Watch on CNBC, or stream live at NBCOlmypics.com starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Justin Best, the pride of Unionville High School in Chester County and Drexel University, is taking his talents from the Schuylkill River to compete on the men's 8 U.S. rowing team at the Tokyo Olympics. NBC10's Tim Furlong talks to the rowing star as well as some of those who have helped him grow into an Olympian.