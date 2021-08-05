5 to Watch: USA Women Are Golden on Sand, Felix Makes History With Bronze

The U.S. women earned hardware on the track while the "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold on the sand at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday night into Friday morning.

On the courts, the U.S. women's basketball team -- led by Philadelphia native Dawn Staley -- kept its Olympic winning streak going on its way to the gold medal game and the U.S. women's volleyball team -- with Penn State connections -- earned its spot in the gold medal game.

April Ross, Alix Klineman win beach volleyball gold

April Ross and Alix Klineman are Olympic champions.

The United States’ top women’s beach volleyball pair -- known as the "A-Team" -- took down Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets in Thursday night's gold medal match.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ross and Klineman took the first set, 21-15, before sealing gold in the second set, 21-16.

The victory completes a perfect 7-0 run to the top of the podium for Ross and Klineman, as they became the second American pair to ever go undefeated at the Olympics. Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings accomplished the feat three times (2004, 2008, 2016).

Ross and Klineman rolled through the preliminary round, dropping just one set total across three matches. That dominance carried over to the knockout rounds, where they won all four of their matches in straight sets.

Ross, who won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016, completed her Olympic collection with the elusive gold. In doing so, the 39-year-old topped former teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings’ record as the oldest woman to ever medal in Olympic beach volleyball. Klineman, 31, was making her Olympic debut.

Alix Klineman’s boyfriend, Teddy Purcell, sent her a string of congratulatory texts after Klineman and partner April Ross snatched the gold medal in beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics.

Allyson Felix wins historic bronze, Team USA’s 4x100m relay takes silver

The stars were out under the bright lights of Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The session featured six intriguing finals: women’s javelin throw, men’s 5000m, women’s 400m, women’s 1500m, women’s 4x100m relay and the men’s 4x100m relay.

Allyson Felix -- now 35 and making her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo -- now stands alone as an all-time track and field great.

Felix earned the title of most decorated female Olympian in track and field history Friday morning, winning her 10th Olympic medal in the Women's 400m final.

Felix crossed the finish line in 49.46 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won gold (48.36 seconds), while Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the silver medal (49.20 seconds).

The 35-year-old mother passed Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who won nine Olympic medals (six golds and three silvers) and tied Carl Lewis for most track and field medals by an American.

Despite coming in third, Felix broke Evelyn Ashford's record as the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic track and field medal, according to Olympedia.

Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs won the silver medal for team USA in the women's 4x100m relay Friday morning. Jamaica won gold.

The U.S. failed to medal in the women’s javelin final.

Paul Chelimo, who posted the second-fastest overall time in the men’s 5000m heats, earned bronze.

In the women's 1500m final, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won gold.

The U.S. men failed to qualify for the 4x100m relay final that was won by Italy in a surprising finish over Great Britain.

The 35-year-old athlete won bronze in the women’s 400m final on Friday morning, surpassing Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey’s record with 10 medals.

Team USA women’s basketball will play for another gold

he formula for the U.S. women's basketball team was simple: defend the ball, defend their gold.

With Dawn Staley team's most complete defensive performance of the Tokyo Olympics in a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals, Team USA is now one win away from capturing a seventh straight gold medal.

The U.S., which won its 54th straight game Friday, advances to face the winner of France and Japan on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET, with a chance to tie the U.S. men's basketball team's record for most consecutive Olympic golds in a team sport.

U.S. women’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Serbia 79-59.

Team USA's Brooke Raboutou comes up short in sport climbing

Slovenian sport climber Janja Garnbret took home gold in the women’s combined event on Friday morning.

Japanese climbers Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi followed in second and third, respectively. American Brooke Raboutou finished in fifth place.

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. To get familiar with the sport, Team USA climber Brooke Raboutou grabbed a bowl of Legos to explain what you will see when competition beings.

USA women spike way into volleyball gold medal game

The United States women's indoor volleyball team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning.

Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23.

Annie Drews finished with 17 points, with 12 coming from attack, three service points and two blocks. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had nine attack points and two blocks while Jordan Larson also had two blocks with her 11 attack points.

Jordyn Poulter also made her return after being out with an injury. The setter recorded 32 sets, two blocks and five digs.

The U.S. will face the winner of Brazil-Korea's semifinal game in the gold medal match on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Team USA women’s volleyball gets revenge over Serbia in the semifinals and advances to the gold medal game.