5 to Watch: US Seeks More Gold in Swimming, Gymnastics

Some of the best American athletes will compete for gold yet again, with eyes fixed on swimming and gymnastics.

Caeleb Dressel can continue to burning his legacy and add to his Olympic gold medal count when he takes to the pool in the men’s 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay.

Meanwhile, MyKayla Skinner seemed to have had her Olympic dreams dashed just days ago, but now she'll be subbing in for Simone Biles on vault. Suni Lee will also be looking for another gold medal on the uneven bars.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse.

Here are 5 to Watch and how to ensure you don't miss a moment of the live Olympic action.

Trayvon Bromell sprints to become world’s fastest man

Track and Field competition continues Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network with five events: women’s hammer throw qualifying round, women’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1, women’s long jump qualifying round, women’s shot put final and men’s 400m Round 1.

There are a few Americans to keep your eye on around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo Saturday. Raven Saunders and Jessica Ramsey will have the chance to medal in women’s shot put. Saunders topped the competition in qualifying on Friday. Michael Norman, Michael Cherry and Randolph Ross will compete for a spot in the 400m final. Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Valerie Constien will race in the 3000m steeplechase.

Trayvon Bromell tore his Achilles in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Five years later, he is fully recovered and is competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The next track and field events will take place at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. Then, the men’s high jump final, men's 100m semifinals, women's 100m hurdles semifinals, women's triple jump final, men's 800m semifinals, men's 400m hurdles semifinals will take place. The session will end with the crowning of the fastest man in the world in the men's 100m final. American Trayvon Bromell will look to bring home gold in the event for the United States for the first time since Justin Gaitlin in 2004.

Watch the first session live in NBC’s primetime coverage and USA Network, or stream live on NBCOlympics.com. Watch the second session on Peacock, or stream live here.

Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel won gold and broke a world record in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream at NBCOlympics.com.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

Here are five things to know about champion gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 4 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock.

Xander Schauffele looks to hang onto lead in final round of men’s golf tournament

American Xander Schauffele enters the men’s golf tournament’s final round with a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. The two golfers went toe-to-toe at the 2021 Masters before Matsuyama ultimately earned the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other golfers within striking distance of Schauffele’s 14-under score heading into the final 18 holes. While Schauffelehe is the leader, the rest of Team USA is just about out of contention. Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th place with a 7-under score, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are tied for 38th with 4-under scores.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele and Matsuyama will be grouped with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who is tied for third place. The group will tee off at the first hole at 10:18 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Watch live beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, or stream it live here.

Americans soar into BMX freestyle finals

Team USA will go for two gold medals in the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle finals.

Saturday night’s action, which begins at 9:10 p.m. ET, starts with the women’s final. Americans Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas finished in the top two spots, respectively, during seeding. Roberts won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, while Benegas won the title in 2018. The three-time world champion posted an average that was a point higher than Benegas’ during the two seeding runs..

Following the women’s final, another pair of Americans will compete in the men’s final. Justin Dowell and Nick Bruce finished with the two lowest scores in seeding. Bruce pedaled through an injury during the seeding rounds so that he could reach the final. Dowell will also try to jump up the standings and beat the favorite in Australian Logan Martin.

Stream live at NBCOlympics.com.

Seeing BMX riders bust out their biggest tricks on the world's largest stage for the first time at the Olympics will be thrilling. Watching BMX rider Hannah Roberts show us how the sport works with Legos is hillarious.

The Philadelphia area will be well represented in both men’s and women’s indoor volleyball

The U.S. men’s volleyball sits in third place following a loss to Brazil. The team, featuring two more Penn State alumni in Matt Anderson and Max Holt, as well as Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, native Mitch Stahl, can still advance but will first have to get through Argentina.

Play starts Sunday at 8:45 a.m. You can follow the action live on NBC10 or on NBCOlympics.com.

On the women’s side, Team USA will look to bounce back after a trouncing at the hands of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The U.S. is on a quest to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, something the program hasn't done in the 57 years that volleyball has been featured at the Games. In fact, no other country has won more women's volleyball Olympic medals – three silver and two bronze – without taking home a gold.

The team will feature Penn State alumnae Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington, as well as fellow former Nittany Lion Megan Courtney as an alternate.

Play starts at 10:05 p.m. and you can watch it here.